The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Kyler Gordon has hand surgery

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon had surgery to fix his broken hand Thursday and is likely to return after missing four games, the minimum required of players put on injured reserve.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears CB Kyler Gordon has hand surgery
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

Kyler Gordon runs off the field last year.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon had surgery to fix his broken hand Thursday and is likely to return after missing four games, the minimum required of players put on injured reserve.

“We’re anticipating if all things go well he can be back after Washington. ...” head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “We visited earlier and his teammates have been talking to him, and he’s in a good spot, mentally, right now with that.”

Josh Blackwell, his replacement, is doubtful to play Sunday because of a hamstring issue. The Bears could play Greg Stroman, whom the activated from the practice squad, in the slot.

“Those guys have been with us so they know the system, they know how to play and they’ve played in there before,” Eberflus said. “So we feel good about it.”

Gordon, a second-round pick in 2022, hurt his right hand during the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
With Alan Williams out, Bears’ Matt Eberflus will call plays Sunday
Bears, Justin Fields vow to fight energy drain
Bears WRs coach expects Chase Claypool to play Sunday
Bears will have their hands full with Bucs’ WR duo
Rushing attack might be Bears’ quickest fix from underwhelming opener
Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’
The Latest
Eden Austin waits on customers at the Same Day Cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood last month. The city of Chicago is debating whether to continue the practice of paying waitstaff at restaurants a sub-minimum wage plus tips.
City Hall
Back to the kitchen? Mayor’s floor leader rejects latest restaurant industry compromise on sub-minimum wage
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said the restaurant industry’s latest proposal to raise the minimum wages for tipped workers to $20.54-an-hour at Chicago restaurants with more than $3 million in annual revenues is “dead on arrival.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Pierre Jean Gonzalez stars as Alexander Hamilton in the national touring production of “Hamilton” now playing at the Nederlander Theatre.
Theater
‘Hamilton’ remains as compelling and relevant as ever in return visit to Chicago
But this touring version raises the concern that the producers now prioritize a certain level of corporatized consistency over performative inspiration.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., July 18, 2018.
Transportation
A United jet takes a steep dive after pilots feared a loss of cabin pressure
The Boeing 777 descended 28,000 feet in eight minutes, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.
By Associated Press
 
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia and former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Columnists
Hey, Mitt Romney, no one should be goaded into retiring, not even a president
The Utah senator has every right to call it quits. But his call for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump not to run again borders on ageism.
By Mary Mitchell
 
The United States Soccer Federation headquarters at 1801 S. Prairie Ave.
Soccer
US Soccer Federation to move HQ from Chicago to Atlanta
The Soccer Federation plans to build a national training center in Atlanta with financial support from Arthur Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United.
By Associated Press
 