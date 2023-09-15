Bears CB Kyler Gordon has hand surgery

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon had surgery to fix his broken hand Thursday and is likely to return after missing four games, the minimum required of players put on injured reserve.

“We’re anticipating if all things go well he can be back after Washington. ...” head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “We visited earlier and his teammates have been talking to him, and he’s in a good spot, mentally, right now with that.”

Josh Blackwell, his replacement, is doubtful to play Sunday because of a hamstring issue. The Bears could play Greg Stroman, whom the activated from the practice squad, in the slot.

“Those guys have been with us so they know the system, they know how to play and they’ve played in there before,” Eberflus said. “So we feel good about it.”

Gordon, a second-round pick in 2022, hurt his right hand during the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday.