Sunday, September 17, 2023
Bears trail Bucs by FG at halftime

After giving up a 26-yard field goal to start the game, the Bears offense put together its best drive of the young season, marching 75 yards on only six plays.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass Sunday against the Buccaneers.

TAMPA — The Bears trail the Buccaneers 13-10 at halftime after looking just slightly more encouraging than they did in their dud of an opener.

After giving up a 26-yard field goal to start the game, the Bears offense put together its best drive of the young season, marching 75 yards on only six plays. Quarterback Justin Fields started with a 33-yard pass to receiver DJ Moore, and then found him for a 31-yarder in the face of a Bucs blitz on third down. After Khalil Herbert ran for five yards, Fields pulled the ball on a play-action pass and ran right for a 1-yard touchdown.

With a 7-3 lead, the Bears lost both starting safeties within two plays of each other in the first quarter. First Jaquan Brisker came off with what the team called an illness — it appeared to be heat-related, as the pregame — and then Eddie Jackson with a left foot injury. The season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered last year was on the same foot. Jackson was later ruled out.

Defensive end Rasheem Green blocked a 40-yard field goal to end the Bucs’ second drive, but the Bears couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. They went three-and-out on the next two drives, losing 12 yards.

Cairo Santos’ 52-yard field goal from the front edge of the Bucs’ midfield logo tied the game on the first play after the two-minute warning.

The Buccaneers’ lone touchdown came on a four-yard Rachaad White run, capping a drive that was sparked by a 70-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans. Bears coaches were irate, believing Evans pushed off of rookie Tyrique Stevenson to make the catch before sprinting down the field.

The Bears are looking to change their momentum after a disappointing 38-20 season-opening loss to the rival Packers that was followed by a melodramatic week that featured questions about Chase Claypool’s effort level and defensive coordinator Alan Williams and right guard Nate Davis both leaving for personal reasons.

Head coach Matt Eberflus called defensive plays Sunday. Claypool was on the active roster, catching one pass in the first half, while Moore had more receiving yards in the first draft than he did in the entire Packers loss.

