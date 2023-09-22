With Patrick Mahomes looming, Bears S Eddie Jackson doubtful vs. Chiefs

The Bears need everything to go their way if they’re going to manage Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, and those hopes are slightly dimmer now that it appears Eddie Jackson will be out.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus labeled Jackson doubtful for the game. He typically puts any player with a reasonable chance of playing in the questionable category.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl pick who led the team with four interceptions last season, exited against the Buccaneers with a left foot injury. It’s the same foot in which he suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season last November.

At one point against the Bucs, the Bears were down both starting safeties in Jackson and Jaquan Brisker and had only two backups dressed: Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson. Hicks likely would take Jackson’s spot in the starting lineup.

The Bears already were missing nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, who is on injured reserve and isn’t eligible to return until Week 6 against the Vikings. His backup, Josh Blackwell, missed last week with a hamstring injury, but was full go in practice Thursday and Friday and expected to play.

Regardless, it’ll be a makeshift secondary against a team that led the NFL in passing last season and has the reigning MVP in Mahomes. He’s off to a slow start this season with 531 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and an 88.1 passer rating, but no one expects him to keep trending that way.

