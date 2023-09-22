The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

With Patrick Mahomes looming, Bears S Eddie Jackson doubtful vs. Chiefs

Jackson left the Buccaneers game with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE With Patrick Mahomes looming, Bears S Eddie Jackson doubtful vs. Chiefs
A photo of Bears safety Eddie Jackson resting on the sideline during practice.

Jackson led the Bears with four interceptions last season.

AP Photos

The Bears need everything to go their way if they’re going to manage Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, and those hopes are slightly dimmer now that it appears Eddie Jackson will be out.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus labeled Jackson doubtful for the game. He typically puts any player with a reasonable chance of playing in the questionable category.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl pick who led the team with four interceptions last season, exited against the Buccaneers with a left foot injury. It’s the same foot in which he suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season last November.

At one point against the Bucs, the Bears were down both starting safeties in Jackson and Jaquan Brisker and had only two backups dressed: Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson. Hicks likely would take Jackson’s spot in the starting lineup.

The Bears already were missing nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, who is on injured reserve and isn’t eligible to return until Week 6 against the Vikings. His backup, Josh Blackwell, missed last week with a hamstring injury, but was full go in practice Thursday and Friday and expected to play.

Regardless, it’ll be a makeshift secondary against a team that led the NFL in passing last season and has the reigning MVP in Mahomes. He’s off to a slow start this season with 531 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and an 88.1 passer rating, but no one expects him to keep trending that way.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Lawnmowers among $100k of equipment stolen from Soldier Field
It will take more than a photo and hug to forget Justin Fields’ comments
Bears defensive assistants steer clear of discussing DC Alan Williams
Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy talks ‘instant gratification’ and QB Justin Fields
GM Ryan Poles gives reassurances amid Bears’ multifaceted mess
Social media loves taking shots at Bears QB Justin Fields
The Latest
MSI_092223_5.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 30 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A star-studded Riot Fest gets rained on, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords visits a Chicago training seminar for gun violence survivors, and hundreds flood the Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ermalinda Paloma
Crime
Person of interest in killing of Romeoville family “is a victim too,” family attorney says
Ermalinda Paloma has been identified by police as “a person of interest” in the Romeoville mass slaying, but even though the Streamwood woman was killed alongside the chief suspect – her fiancé – friends described the woman Friday as “a loving mother, sister and daughter.”
By Mohammad Samra and Rosemary Sobol
 
In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, fans arrive at Wrigley Field before Game 4 of baseball’s National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chicago.
Business
Wrigley Field concession workers authorize strike
The workers, employed by Levy Restaurants, seek a $20 minimum wage, expanded health care coverage and a pension.
By Kade Heather
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Lawnmowers among $100k of equipment stolen from Soldier Field
John Deere Gators and ride-along mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michael Kopech pitching on June 16 in Seattle. (Getty Images)
White Sox’ Michael Kopech has cyst removed from knee, ends season on injured list
The White Sox recalled right-hander Yohan Ramírez from Class AAA Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 