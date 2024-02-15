Bears cut Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears are cutting two veterans who were drafted by former general manager Ryan Pace and combined to make three Pro Bowl appearances.

Safety Eddie Jackson, who had a resurgence under coach Matt Eberflus, and center/guard Cody Whitehair were cut Thursday. Both had contracts set to pay an outsize amount in 2024.

Whitehair’s departure was a near-certainty. He was benched last season after having issues with his snap accuracy and was due a $13.25 million cap hit in 2024. Jackson, who had four interceptions in 2022 and one last year, had a $18.1 million cap hit due him in 2024.

Both were clear-eyed about their futures as the season wound to an end.

“Lord willing, I hope I’m here next year,” Jackson said in late December. “God always has a plan, so I feel like I’ll always land on my feet. I hope it’s here.”

Whitehair said moments after the Bears’ season-ending loss to the Packers that being benched was “tough” but that he planned to play in 2024, whether it be with the Bears or not.