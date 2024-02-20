The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears to hire Jennifer King as offensive assistant

King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears to hire Jennifer King as offensive assistant
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on Oct. 5.

Greg Fiume, Getty

The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an offensive assistant, a source confirmed Tuesday. She’ll serve as an assistant running backs coach. King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.

King was the head women’s basketball coach at Johnson & Wales before joining the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots as an assistant receivers coach in early 2019. She served as a Panthers intern that summer before working as an offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth in the fall.

With the Commanders, she was the first Black female coach in NFL history.

The Bears have remade their offensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring Shane Waldron to serve as coordinator and bringing in new position coaches at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive line coach Chris Morgan are holdovers from last season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields doesn’t follow who on Instagram? Business of Bears’ football can’t get here fast enough
Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael in race to Canton
Window for Bears to tag CB Jaylon Johnson opens Tuesday
Former Bears standout Steve McMichael responding well to treatment for MRSA
Former Bears star Steve McMichael diagnosed with MRSA, family asks for prayers
Luke Getsy’s job search proved he wasn’t solely to blame for Bears’ struggles
The Latest
Sun-Times file
Crime
Chicago police union asks judge to rule cops accused of serious misconduct can have cases heard in private
The Fraternal Order of Police’s motion for summary judgment was filed after alderpersons voted once again to reject an arbitrator’s finding that officers facing dismissal or suspensions over one year have the right to circumvent the Chicago Police Board.
By Tom Schuba
 
Scotty Pippen Jr. Coby White
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White knows it’s time to start getting more defensive
While White is proud of the steps he’s taken on the offensive side of the ball this season, he’s also introspective enough to know that his defensive play has slipped. The remaining 27 games of the regular season are about fixing that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Food-Recipe-Super Bowl-Air Fryer Wings
Taste
It can be done: Buffalo wings with less splatter
Fried chicken wings are one of the foods the air fryer is made for.
By Katie Workman | Associated Press
 
PLOVER_042921_09.jpg
Environment
Park District names wildlife area after piping plover couple, ensuring Monty and Rose live on in history
The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners votes to rename the Montrose Dune Expansion Area as the “Monty and Rose Wildlife Habitat” last week to honor the place where the two birds’ love story first started.
By Phyllis Cha
 
White Ferris wheel against a blue sky.
Entertainment and Culture
Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel
Located just east of the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain, the wheel will treat visitors to views of the Chicago skyline and the park’s 235 acres of gardens and habitats.
By Audrey Hettleman
 