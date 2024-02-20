Bears to hire Jennifer King as offensive assistant

The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an offensive assistant, a source confirmed Tuesday. She’ll serve as an assistant running backs coach. King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.

King was the head women’s basketball coach at Johnson & Wales before joining the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots as an assistant receivers coach in early 2019. She served as a Panthers intern that summer before working as an offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth in the fall.

With the Commanders, she was the first Black female coach in NFL history.

The Bears have remade their offensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring Shane Waldron to serve as coordinator and bringing in new position coaches at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive line coach Chris Morgan are holdovers from last season.