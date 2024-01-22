Bears closing in on deal with Shane Waldron to become offensive coordinator

The Bears are moving close to a deal to make former Seahawks coach Shane Waldron their next offensive coordinator, a source confirmed Monday.

Waldron, who developed Geno Smith into the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year two years ago, was one of at least eight people the Bears interviewed to replace Luke Getsy. He was available to interview after the Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll parted ways two weeks ago.

Candidates linked to the Bears included Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, Waldron, 49ers assistant Klint Kubiak, Kentucky coordinator Liam Coen, Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady, former Ravens coordinator Greg Roman and former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, notably, was the quarterbacks coach for presumed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams at USC last year.

Waldron has been associated with QB Collective, which runs a series of camps for pro-style quarterbacks. Williams is training with the collective.

Like Getsy, Waldron runs a Mike Shanahan-style West Coast offense. He worked for the Rams from 2017-20 before joining Seattle to coach Russell Wilson and then Smith.

The Seahawks were 11th in yards per play and 17th in points last year. The Bears were 22nd and 18th, respectively.

It will be interesting to see whether Waldron brings Olson — not to be confused with the former Bears tight end — with him. The Bears retained offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray, but need to fill holes in coaching quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Other coordinator candidates could be a good fit at quarterbacks coach, too.

The 44-year-old Waldron grew up in Oregon and went to Tufts. His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame. Rams coach Sean McVay hired him as his tight ends coach in 2017. He was eventually promoted to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, though McVay called plays. He was named Seahawks play-caller in 2021.

Eberflus hired Getsy because he found that style of offense the most difficult to defend. Though he said the Bears would have an “open mind” about which system to run in 2024, he ultimately chose a similar style.

