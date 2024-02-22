Eric Washington sees opportunity knocking with Bears

While new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was bobbing and weaving to avoid repeated questions about Justin Fields, Caleb Williams … and just about anything Thursday, new defensive coordinator Eric Washington made a triumphant return to Halas Hall with the wind at his back.

Washington, a former defensive quality control and defensive line coach for Lovie Smith and Rod Marinelli in 2008-10, inherits a defense that finished strong in 2024. In the final eight games of the season, the Bears led the NFL in points allowed (17.1 points per game), were ninth in yards (310.3) and second in takeaways (19). The. Bears led the league in rushing defense last season after finishing 31st in 2022.

And the Bears’ defense not only has nearly every piece in place — with safety Eddie Jackson the biggest hole to fill — but all sorts of room for growth from developing players such as safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson and defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

So even though Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be the defensive play-caller, Washington sees an opportunity for career growth. Washington was the defensive line coach with the Bills the past four seasons, earning promotions to “senior defensive assistant” in 2022 and “assistant head coach” in 2023. But with or without play-calling responsibilities, this is a promotion.

“My focus was what the job is, as opposed to what it isn’t,” Washington said. “The opportunity to come to this organization with a defense that is clearly on an upward trajectory that has some really dynamic performers in place with plans of obviously augmenting that, that’s what my focus was.

“I’ve been a play-caller. I’m pretty confident that I will do that again at some point. But right now, I’m really confident with what Matt is going to bring to the table in that respect and I will support him as best I can.”

Washington has 16 years of NFL experience. He was a coordinator for the Panthers under Ron Rivera. But his impact on the Bears’ defense remains to be seen. A year ago, the Bears didn’t need a defensive coordinator. When Eberflus took over after Alan Williams’ resignation in Week 2, the Bears defense only got better.

Washington has plans to call plays again in the NFL, but probably not under Eberflus.

“Matt’s aware of my background in terms of calling defenses,” Washington said. “And what we talked about more than anything was how do we put forth the best scenario for 2024 to make sure our defense is going in the right direction.

“Matt is an unbelievable play caller. And we saw the effect that had on our team last year, especially going down the stretch. We want to continue that. We don’t want to stymie that momentum. My expectation — and his expectation for me — is to contribute to that in the planning process and in real time on game day.”

After a rough first season in 2022, Eberflus established this defense as his defense in 2023. As a coordinator who doesn’t coordinate, Eric Washington might have the trickiest job of all — picking his spots, staying out of Eberflus’ way and still finding a way to make a difference.

“I will do everything that a coordinator is doing without actually calling the defense,” Washington said when asked about his role. “And if he needs to hand that [play-calling] responsibility off to me temporarily for a snap or two, be ready to follow up and take that role on.”

The same goes for installing the defense and formulating the game plan.

“We’ll be collaborating on all of those issues,” Washington said. “Certainly, I’ll be counted on to be part of constructing the defense, organizing exactly what we want to do … Matt and I will work closely together to come up wtih the final approach that we want on a week-in and week-out basis.”

