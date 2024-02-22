New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: My scheme would work for Justin Fields or rookie QB

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron presented plans for an offense that would fit both Justin Fields and a college quarterback when he interviewed for the job, he said Thursday.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus said they would ask their coordinator candidates to do just that when they spent two weeks traveling the country for interviews last month.

His scheme could work for either Justin Fields or a college quarterback, he said. USC star Caleb Williams is the clear favorite to be drafted No. 1.

"I totally believe that," he said. "In my past experiences with different quarterbacks, different experience levels, whether I was in the coordinator role or a role as a position coach, I've felt that way."

Waldron said Thursday the Bears were in a “unique spot” because they held the No. 1 and 9 picks in this year’s draft and have veteran playmakers returning. Waldron said he’s exchanged messages with Fields, who said Wednesday he was anxious to find out whether or not the Bears will trade him and draft a quarterback.

The Bears hired Waldron one month ago to replace offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom they fired. Waldron spent two seasons as the Seahawks coordinator before head coach Pete Carroll and the team parted ways shortly after the season ended.

Waldron was influential in turning quarterback Geno Smith into the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

