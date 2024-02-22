The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus will call defensive plays in 2024

He called plays for most of last season.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will call defensive plays in 2024, he confirmed Thursday.

That was expected from the moment the Bears set out to hire a defensive coordinator this offseason. Eberflus called plays for most of last season, with success, after coordinator Alan Williams left following a conduct issue at Halas Hall.

Last month, the Bears hired Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington as coordinator. Eberflus referred to as his good friend on Thursday; the two have known each other for years.

Washington began his NFL coaching career as a Bears coaching assistant in 2008. He stayed at Halas Hall through 2010.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” he said.

He ran a system similar to Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme in stops with the Panthers and Bills.

“My focus was on what the job is, as opposed to what it isn’t,” he said. “The opportunity to come here … with a defense that is clearly on an upward trajectory … that’s what my focus was.”

