USC QB Caleb Williams out to ‘rewrite history’ if Bears draft him

INDIANAPOLIS — USC quarterback Caleb Williams said Friday he's undaunted by the Bears' long track record of problems at the position as they consider drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick.

"I'm my own player," he said. "And I like to rewrite history."

Williams established himself as the favorite to go No. 1 in the draft with his spectacular 2022 season. He threw 42 touchdown passes and just five interceptions on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

His next season wasn’t quite as dominant, but Williams still left little doubt about his stature as the best quarterback in a class that could see four chose in the top eight picks.

Assuming the Bears stay at No. 1 and draft Williams, it’ll be the first time in their history they’ve picked a quarterback first overall.

Their highest drafted quarterbacks were Mitch Trubisky (2017), Bob Williams (1951) and Hall of Famer Sid Luckman (1939). Before Trubisky, the last time they drafted a quarterback in the top 10 was 1982 when they took Jim McMahon fifth.