Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Dream’ to play at Soldier Field — with Bears or otherwise

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a national champion — and a Bears fan. Friday, the La Grange Park native was open about his desire to play on the Lakefront, one way or the other.

“It’s one of the dreams of mine, whether I’m playing for the Bears or against them,:” he said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Soldier Field, one of the oldest stadiums in America. …. It’s something that would be truly a dream come true.”

He had a formal interview with the Bears this week.

“It was awesome watching tape with them and going over our plays a little bit,” the Nazareth Academy native said. “[The Bears] got me up on the board to retain some information. I did pretty well.”

McCarthy is expected to be drafted in Round 1, likely — at least for now — as the fourth quarterback taken. The Bears draft first and have their eyes on USC’s Caleb Williams. North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are all expected to be picked in the top five.