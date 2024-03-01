The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
QB Drake Maye: I’m a Mitch Trubisky fan, but we’re ‘different players and different people’

Maye isn’t Trubisky, even if they both wore Carolina blue in college.

By  Patrick Finley
   
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine on Friday.

Michael Conroy/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Drake Maye isn’t Mitch Trubisky, even if they both wore Carolina blue in college.

“I think a lot of people, they analyze based off the helmet,” Maye, who’s projected to be a top-three pick, said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think we’re different players and different people. At the same time, I’m a big fan of Mitch.”

Trubisky wished Maye luck before the start of his junior season and has popped down to his alma mater a few times. Maye said that North Carolina quarterbacks stick together.

“Mitch had some great years in Chicago — especially that one year [in 2018],” he said. “I remember him making the playoffs and playing well."

The Bears drafted Trubisky second overall in 2017. History is unlikely to repeat itself this year. The Bears hold the first overall pick and are likely to take USC’s Caleb Williams with it.

Maye met with the Bears this week but didn’t get the impression they knew him well.

“Got in there and let them know who I am,” he said. “I don’t think they knew much about me. Just show what I got and who I am and kinda speak to some of the plays and some of the tape.”

Asked later to clarify, Maye said that Bears scouts went to some of his games and practices. He didn’t go to the Senior Bowl, so he couldn’t meet with them there.

“I’m a junior,” he said, “so they probably haven’t seen me as long.”

