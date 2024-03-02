The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Bears Sports

Drafting a tackle would protect Bears’ biggest investment.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt was born to be a left tackle.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Alt

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt looks on before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) ORG XMIT: NCJK102

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photos

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Alt was born to be a left tackle.

But first, he had to play tight end.

He played the position in high school and at times during his freshman year in Notre Dame. It was great for his footwork, and an example his father lived years earlier. John Alt, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame and a two-time Pro Bowl player, had started off at tight end before switching in college.

“For me playing tight end was really helpful when it came to my athletic ability, keeping my feet quick,” he said Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Alt played exclusively at left tackle the last three years at Notre Dame. He was a unanimous All-American last season and is expected to be the top lineman drafted in April.

He’s the prototypical left tackle. The Bears could use one of those to upgrade over Braxton Jones when they pick ninth in the draft. Jones was ranked as Pro Football Focus’ No. 42 tackle in his second season.

General manager Ryan Poles has other paths to take if he wants to upgrade a unit PFF called the 18th-best offensive line in the sport last year.

Poles, himself a former offensive lineman, was thrilled with first-round pick Darnell Wright’s first season at right tackle. At the risk of messing up a good thing, he could consider moving him to the left side. It’d make sense if the Bears draft Alabama’s J.C. Lathan or Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga. Both are likely first-round picks — who happen to play right tackle.

Left tackle is still the money position on the offensive line. It protects a quarterback’s blind side. But teams are increasingly spending on right tackles, too, be it with draft capital or free agent dollars. The Bears did that last year when they chose Wright with the 10th pick in the draft.

They could take another offensive lineman first this year. They need a wide receiver to put opposite DJ Moore and an edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat, but there’s no greater responsibility than taking care of their biggest investment. That figures to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.

The 6-foot-8 Alt, though, seems fully formed at left tackle. So does Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, who could be a top-10 pick. Both would stay there if the Bears picked them.

Both Lathan and Fuaga are spending the offseason cross-training at both left and right tackle. Fuaga, who is regarded as a mauler, singled out two players he’s modeled his game after, and both are right tackles — the Lions’ Penei Sewell and Wright.

“I’m ready to play both sides,” he said.

Switching sides wouldn’t bother Lathan. He’s made a bigger jump before — he was a top defensive lineman recruit when he switched to the offensive side of the ball after three teammates tore their knees playing basketball. He had two weeks before the season started.
A lot of guys said I just had the build for it,” he said. “But I was willing to work. And if you want to be great at something, you have to work for it. Every day after practice I was working out and trying to make it better. … It was a grind. Every day we started with something little and built off that."

Now the only question is which side of the offensive line he'll play.

“I’m only getting started," he said.

