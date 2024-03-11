The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Bears to sign former Eagles, Lions RB D’Andre Swift for $24 million over 3 years: source

They’ll add him to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in a young, talented backfield.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Swift spent his first three seasons with the Lions before they traded him to the Eagles last year.

The Bears agreed to a deal Monday with running back D’Andre Swift in the opening minutes of free agency and will sign him to a three-year, $24 million contract once the new league year begins Wednesday, a source said. It includes $15.3 million guaranteed.
Swift, 25, made his first Pro Bowl last season with 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries for the Eagles. He spent his first three seasons with the Lions.
The Bears will add Swift to a backfield that features Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Herbert is going into the final season of his rookie contract, and Johnson was a fourth-round pick last year.
Swift was a third-round pick out of Georgia and ran for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Lions. They traded him to the Eagles for a fourth- and seventh-round pick last year and moved forward with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs as their primary backs.
Swift’s NFL debut in 2020 was notable for the Bears. They opened that season at the Lions and rallied for a 27-23 lead, and Swift dropped what would’ve been the game-winning touchdown pass for Detroit with six seconds left.

