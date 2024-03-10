Bears free agent tracker

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Monitoring the Bears’ comings and goings in free agency, which started with the opening of the legal tampering period and extends through the start of the league year Wednesday:

By  Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is entering his third season with the team.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

March 10

The Bears agreed to a two-year deal with veteran safety Kevin Byard, a source confirmed. He'll take the place of Eddie Jackson, who was released last month.

March 8

The Bears agreed to re-sign snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year contact, his agent wrote on social media.

The Bears signed safety Tarvarius Moore and re-signed receiver Collin Johnson. Moore played special teams for Bears coordinator Richard Hightower in San Francisco.

March 7

The Bears signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year contract extension worth $76 million. They’d inked him to the franchise tag just two days earlier.

March 4

The Bears traded a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft for Bills center/guard Ryan Bates. Bears general manager Ryan Pace had chased Bates before, signing him to a contract as a restricted free agent two years ago before the Bills matched the deal.

February 15

The Bears cut two of their longest-tenured players, guard Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson. They’d combined to reach the Pro Bowl three times but had 2024 salary cap hits that the Bears felt outstripped their worth.


