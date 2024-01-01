Upon Further Review: Breaking down Bears QB Justin Fields’ best game

Given the circumstances and weather conditions, Sunday marked quarterback Justin Fields’ best game. Per Pro Football Focus, he had his best running showing, second-best passing performance and second-best overall grade of the season.

But was it enough for the Bears to dream on him next year?

Upon further review, here’s a look at Fields’ connections with receiver DJ Moore, a near-miss touchdown and his unnecessary hit in the Bears’ 37-17 blowout win against the Falcons at Soldier Field:

The first TD

It was snowing so hard on third-and-goal from the 7 in the first quarter Sunday that Fields had to use center Lucas Patrick’s towel to wipe ice from his facemask while in the huddle. Those conditions didn’t stop Fields from finding receiver DJ Moore in the back left corner of the end zone.

With Fields in the shotgun, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown went in motion to give the Bears three receivers split left, with Moore in the slot. The Falcons were playing what the Bears call triangle coverage, with safety Jessie Bates matched up against Moore. Bates had inside leverage, which allowed Moore to race him toward the back left pylon on a corner route for a touchdown catch.

Fields knew he’d be open once Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes followed receiver Collin Johnson, who was lined up far left, toward the middle of the field on an under route.

“Great route by DJ,” Fields said.

Moore lining up often in the slot 14 times — the second-most times this season — was a clever wrinkle by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“It’s always good to move your players around in formation,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “And I think Luke has done a really good job of that. I think [Moore] can operate anywhere.”

Sunday was exactly what the Bears envisioned when they traded for Moore — an elite receiver making a play on third-and-goal. Moore ranks fifth in Bears annals with a career-high 1,300 receiving yards this season. He needs 122 Sunday in Green Bay to pass Alshon Jeffery for second place.

The Falcons played man coverage against Moore during the game, and the Bears put him in motion to minimize the amount of safety help they were able to give.

They made a point of getting the ball to Moore early. On their first offensive play, Fields threw deep down the right sideline to Moore for a 32-yard completion. Fields showed off his arm strength in brutal weather conditions, which is essential for any Bears quarterback.

Eberflus credited Getsy with leaning on Moore.

“Just being aggressive,” Eberflus said. “Your opening series, you want to feed your best player. I think that’s important to do. You want to let the other team know he’s here — and you got to cover him.”

Developing Scott

Fields’ best throw Sunday wasn’t even a completion.

With 2:43 to play in the third quarter, Fields took a shotgun snap from the Falcons’ 33 and looked left to Moore to try to move the safety in his direction. Rookie receiver Tyler Scott, who was lined up in the right slot, ran a seam route up the hash marks. He beat Hughes — and Fields threw a perfect pass to him into the end zone

Scott reached out with both hands as he crossed the goal line between the A and R in BEARS, but he couldn’t catch the ball.

The Bears need Scott to develop into a reliable second or third receiver. Sunday, he had an opportunity tight end Cole Kmet limited by a knee injury and receiver Darnell Mooney out with a concussion.

“Tyler is almost there,” Fields said. “He has grown so much throughout the year.”

Fields texted Scott after the Browns game to tell him just that.

“Just great to see how much he’s grown as a receiver, as a player … “ he said. “I know it’s tough that we haven’t connected because we almost had a touchdown [Sunday], but it’s coming soon with him. … Yeah, that was an almost great play by Tyler.”

What was that?

It’s the ultimate good-problem-to-have: why was Fields still in the game with the Bears up by 20 and two minutes to play? And why the heck were they passing?

“We needed one first down to kneel it out, and we were just trying to get the first down,” Eberflus said.

The Falcons took a timeout before the Bears faced second-and-nine with 2:02 to play. The Bears lined up in a heavy formation, with eight players at the line of scrimmage, and ran a play-action fake to Roschon Johnson. Fields stood in the pocket and had plenty of time to throw — six seconds — before rolling right and being hit from his blindside by outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Fields fumbled, but the Bears recovered.

More importantly, he took a brutal hit.

It was a rare mistake on an otherwise outstanding offensive game plan.

“They end up calling timeout before the two-minute warning, so it’s really a free play …” Eberflus said. “You know, it’s a good play. It wasn’t open at the time, so we got to do a better job throwing it away.”

