Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Matt Eberflus: Firings came because Bears offense ‘wasn’t where it needed to be’

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy because Eberflus didn’t see the improvement he wanted.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during the Lions game.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy because coach Matt Eberflus didn’t see the improvement he wanted.

“We felt that when you looked at the growth and development and improvement, it wasn’t where it needed to be,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “That’s why those changes were made.”

The Bears fired Getsy on Wednesday morning, along with most of his staff, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. Now they’ll have to find their 13th different offensive coordinator in as many years.

In his two years in charge, Getsy’s offense had the fewest passing yards in the NFL — and the most rushing yards. Eberflus’ defense, meanwhile, was one of the best in the league in the second half of this season.

Whomever the Bears pick to run their 2024 offense will either have the chance to work with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft — most likely USC’s Caleb Williams — or Fields in his fourth season. If Fields stays with the Bears, he’ll work under his third different scheme in four years.

