Tuesday, January 2, 2024
NFL power rankings: Bears climb to highest point this season

Plus, the top two teams are on a collision course for a Super Bowl rematch.

By  Jason Lieser
   
With one week left to go in the season, here are the new power rankings:

1. Ravens (13-3)

They’ve crushed a bunch of good teams and are the clear championship favorite.

2. 49ers (12-4)

The 49ers have won 7 of 8 and look ready for the playoffs.

3. Dolphins (11-5)

Losing to the Ravens by 37 is alarming this late in the season.

4. Cowboys (11-5)

For all the doubters, the Cowboys are on the cusp of winning the NFC East.

5. Eagles (11-5)

Their roster is loaded, but this team hasn’t seemed quite right all season.

6. Lions (11-5)

Nearly beating the Cowboys on the road is a good sign for the Lions.

7. Bills (10-6)

They’d clinch the AFC East by beating the Dolphins, whom they hammered in Week 4.

8. Chiefs (10-6)

The only time they looked dominant this season was against the Bears.

9. Browns (11-5)

They’re 4-1 since turning to 38-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback.

10. Texans (9-7)

With Stroud back, they should make the playoffs and could win a game.

11. Rams (9-7)

They have the fifth-best point differential in the NFC at plus-26.

12. Jaguars (9-7)

The Jaguars have struggled since their 6-3 start and still haven’t clinched a playoff berth.

13. Steelers (9-7)

They somehow keep playing just well enough to stay in the playoff hunt.

14. Buccaneers (8-8)

They blew a chance to clinch the division by playing terribly against the Saints.

15. Colts (9-7)

They’ll jump from four wins to nine or 10 — with QB Anthony Richardson on IR.

16. Packers (8-8)

Are the Packers good or not? The Bears will get the answer Sunday.

17. Saints (8-8)

They’re sixth in points allowed and third in opponent passer rating.

18. Seahawks (8-8)

Other than Virginia McCaskey, nobody is rooting harder for the Bears this week.

19. Bengals (8-8)

They made a nice run despite Joe Burrow’s injury, but fell short of the playoffs.

20. Broncos (8-8)

They’re on track to pick 14th, making it tough to solve their QB problem.

21. Bears (7-9)

The highest they’ve been ranked; two spots ahead of where they were after the preseason.

22. Vikings (7-9)

They still have a wacky path to the playoffs if they beat the Lions.

23. Raiders (7-9)

Their 3-0 home loss to the Vikings in Week 14 was a brutal blow.

24. Falcons (7-9)

The Falcons gave up nearly double their season average in points to the Bears.

25. Titans (5-11)

The Titans are bad, but certainly have the potential to spoil the Jaguars’ season.

26. Jets (6-10)

To their credit, the Jets were a pain to play all season.

27. Chargers (5-11)

They’ve lost four in a row by a total of 68 points.

28. Cardinals (4-12)

Their four wins came against opponents with a combined record of 38-26. Weird.

29. Giants (5-11)

Their great hope to turn this mess around next season? Daniel Jones. Yikes.

30. Patriots (4-12)

Their most losses in a season during the Brady years was seven in 2002.

31. Commanders (4-12)

They looked ready to tank at the trade deadline and they’ve done it well.

32. Panthers (2-14)

They’ve scored 10 points or fewer six times this season.

