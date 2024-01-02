NFL power rankings: Bears climb to highest point this season

With one week left to go in the season, here are the new power rankings:
1. Ravens (13-3)
They’ve crushed a bunch of good teams and are the clear championship favorite.
2. 49ers (12-4)
The 49ers have won 7 of 8 and look ready for the playoffs.
3. Dolphins (11-5)
Losing to the Ravens by 37 is alarming this late in the season.
4. Cowboys (11-5)
For all the doubters, the Cowboys are on the cusp of winning the NFC East.
5. Eagles (11-5)
Their roster is loaded, but this team hasn’t seemed quite right all season.
6. Lions (11-5)
Nearly beating the Cowboys on the road is a good sign for the Lions.
7. Bills (10-6)
They’d clinch the AFC East by beating the Dolphins, whom they hammered in Week 4.
8. Chiefs (10-6)
The only time they looked dominant this season was against the Bears.
9. Browns (11-5)
They’re 4-1 since turning to 38-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback.
10. Texans (9-7)
With Stroud back, they should make the playoffs and could win a game.
11. Rams (9-7)
They have the fifth-best point differential in the NFC at plus-26.
12. Jaguars (9-7)
The Jaguars have struggled since their 6-3 start and still haven’t clinched a playoff berth.
13. Steelers (9-7)
They somehow keep playing just well enough to stay in the playoff hunt.
14. Buccaneers (8-8)
They blew a chance to clinch the division by playing terribly against the Saints.
15. Colts (9-7)
They’ll jump from four wins to nine or 10 — with QB Anthony Richardson on IR.
16. Packers (8-8)
Are the Packers good or not? The Bears will get the answer Sunday.
17. Saints (8-8)
They’re sixth in points allowed and third in opponent passer rating.
18. Seahawks (8-8)
Other than Virginia McCaskey, nobody is rooting harder for the Bears this week.
19. Bengals (8-8)
They made a nice run despite Joe Burrow’s injury, but fell short of the playoffs.
20. Broncos (8-8)
They’re on track to pick 14th, making it tough to solve their QB problem.
21. Bears (7-9)
The highest they’ve been ranked; two spots ahead of where they were after the preseason.
22. Vikings (7-9)
They still have a wacky path to the playoffs if they beat the Lions.
23. Raiders (7-9)
Their 3-0 home loss to the Vikings in Week 14 was a brutal blow.
24. Falcons (7-9)
The Falcons gave up nearly double their season average in points to the Bears.
25. Titans (5-11)
The Titans are bad, but certainly have the potential to spoil the Jaguars’ season.
26. Jets (6-10)
To their credit, the Jets were a pain to play all season.
27. Chargers (5-11)
They’ve lost four in a row by a total of 68 points.
28. Cardinals (4-12)
Their four wins came against opponents with a combined record of 38-26. Weird.
29. Giants (5-11)
Their great hope to turn this mess around next season? Daniel Jones. Yikes.
30. Patriots (4-12)
Their most losses in a season during the Brady years was seven in 2002.
31. Commanders (4-12)
They looked ready to tank at the trade deadline and they’ve done it well.
32. Panthers (2-14)
They’ve scored 10 points or fewer six times this season.