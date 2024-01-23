Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to interview with Raiders — a potential landing spot for Justin Fields

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy could get his second chance soon. He will interview for the same job under new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, the Associated Press reported, just weeks after the Bears fired him.

The Raiders also are one of several logical trade destinations for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. While he knows Getsy’s offense and they seemed to get along on a personal level, their on-field relationship was rocky.

Among the 29 quarterbacks who threw at least 300 passes, Fields finished 27th in completion percentage (61.4), 22nd in yards passing (2,562), 20th in touchdown passes (16), 11th in fewest interceptions (nine) and 20th in passer rating (85.6) this season. He cut back on interceptions and upped his yardage from 2022, but there was little difference in the other categories.

The Bears are considering trading him, a possibility general manager Ryan Poles didn’t shoot down in his end-of-season press conference, because they have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and could select a new quarterback. USC’s Caleb Williams is the consensus top prospect.

Getsy took the fall at Halas Hall after the Bears went 7-9 and finished 18th in scoring at 21.2 points per game. The team had the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL, but was 27th in passing production. It scored 20 points or fewer in 10 of 17 games this season and failed to take advantage of the defense’s dominance down the stretch.

Player frustration mounted throughout the season, most recently with Moore saying at the end of the season, “Look at our explosive [plays] with the games that we won and look at if we had explosives when we lost. Are we gonna be an explosive team, or are we gonna be a run team that’s gonna just play off the clock?”

The Bears replaced Getsy on Tuesday by hiring former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hired Getsy, 39, from the Packers in 2021. He was in Green Bay for seven seasons, beginning as an offensive quality control coach, and other than that worked as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and was a college assistant from 2007 through ’13. His first season as a play caller was 2021 with the Bears.