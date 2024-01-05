The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Bears Sports College Sports

Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted

Also, we wanted to know which Wisconsin team — not counting the Packers — you love to hate the most.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The Packers and running back Aaron Jones beat the Bears 27-10 at Lambeau Field in 2022.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In an alternate universe, perhaps, the Bears are beating the daylights out of the Packers and locking down the No. 1 seed in the playoffs as you read this.

In this one, alas, the Bears’ season will end — win or lose — at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

But who’s going to win? That was the first item of business in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Da mighty Bears will win, my frents,” commented @RonaldVoigt4, channeling his inner Bill Swerski. “And that is with a miniature Coach Ditka.”

“Aaron Rodgers’ ownership shares are repossessed and transferred to Justin Fields and the new Monsters of the Midway defense,” @JeffreyCanalia predicted.

Also, we wanted to know which Wisconsin team you love to hate the most. Not counting the Packers, that is, because we already know the Pack would win any vote in an all-time runaway.

“I loathe only the Packers,” @mikewalsh4609 wrote.

Last, we asked for your college football championship pick: Michigan or Washington?

“Got to go for the underdog,” offered @JBIRD1268, meaning the Huskies.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who wins Sunday in Green Bay, the Bears or the Packers?

Upshot: You probably didn’t realize this, but the Packers have had more success than the Bears in this rivalry for a while now.  Really, it’s true. Not that the results of this vote are any indication. Rock on with your bad selves, Bears fans.

Poll No. 2: Not counting the Packers, who’s at the top of your Wisconsin sports enemies list?

Upshot: The Cubs-Brewers rivalry seems a tad less friendly than the Cubs-Cardinals one. It must have a lot to do with the Brewers leading the Cubs 3-1 in division titles since 2017. But the Cubs stole the Crew’s manager — hadn’t you heard? — getting big-time payback.

Poll No. 3: Who wins Monday’s national championship game, Michigan or Washington?

Upshot: The unbeaten Wolverines opened as 4½-point favorites, which seems perfectly reasonable until you remember the Huskies never lose, either, and have an all-world QB in Michael Penix Jr. and pretty much the greatest knack ever for coming through in the clutch. Maybe they should play the game just to be sure.

