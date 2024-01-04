The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 18 at Packers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserRick MorrisseyRick TelanderMark Potash and Scoop Jackson
   
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Packers in September.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rick Morrissey

Packers, 24-17: Both teams have won five of their last seven games, but only one has a chance to make the playoffs — the Packers. Give this one to the team with the home-field advantage. Season: 10-6.

Rick Telander

Bears, 24-21: Why stop now and make the Bears 2024 No. 1 draft pick an easy one? Time for one last burst of Justin Fields’ sporadic excitement. Season: 11-5.

Scoop Jackson

Packers, 35-34: Even though the fight for second in the Central is real and the Packers are playing like middle-feeders, I predicted the Bears would be 7-10 for the season. Therefore, my ego for being correct overrides what I think the real outcome of the game will be. Season: 11-5.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 21-18 (OT): Since beating the Chiefs on Dec. 3, the Packers have two wins: by three at the last-place Panthers and by 23 Sunday against a Vikings rookie quarterback with 10 career pass attempts. Season: 13-3.

Jason Lieser

Packers, 24-21: The Bears are much better now than in Week 1, but it’s difficult to imagine the Packers blowing their chance at the playoffs by losing at home to their archrival. Season: 9-7.

Mark Potash

Packers, 24-23: The Packers will be facing a different Bears team than the one they beat 38-20 in the season opener. But after faltering last year in Week 18 vs. the Lions, the Packers will be motivated to not let it happen again.  Season: 10-6.

