Chiefs coach Andy Reid sidesteps, but doesn’t squash, retirement talk

HENDERSON, Nev. — Until Chiefs coach Andy Reid says definitively he’s coming back next season, speculation about him retiring will continue. And as he prepares for the Super Bowl, which could be his final game, he left his future open-ended.

“Am I retiring?” Reid said. “I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go... Today’s not the day.”

Reid will turn 66 next month and is wrapping up his 25th season as a head coach.

Beating the 49ers on Sunday would make him one of 11 head coaches to win three Super Bowls, matching legends like Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs. He is fourth all-time with 293 wins, including playoffs, and trails only George Halas (324), Bill Belichick (333) and Don Shula (347).

“Andy is as good as there is, especially on offense,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.

Retirement talk seems unfounded at this point other than Reid clearly having accomplished enough to walk away with a tremendous career. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Monday he hasn’t gotten any indication Reid is winding down.

If he does step away, former Bears coach Matt Nagy would be a candidate to succeed him. He’s in his second stint as Reid’s offensive coordinator and has worked for him his entire career other than coaching the Bears from 2018 through ’21. This is Nagy’s seventh season with the Chiefs.

Nagy said Monday he works extremely closely with Reid in his current role.

“I know what Coach Reid is going through on a day-to-day basis and I can stop things from getting to his desk,” he said.

