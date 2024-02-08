The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Bears TE Cole Kmet played through broken arm vs. Packers, on track for OTAs

Kmet expects it to have no effect on his offseason preparation.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Kmet had the best season of his career in 2023.

LAS VEGAS — Bears tight end Cole Kmet told the Sun-Times on Thursday that he broke his right forearm in the regular-season finale against the Packers last month.

Kmet was in pain, but did not realize he had broken a bone. He stayed in the game and finished with three catches for 41 yards as the Bears lost 17-9.

“A couple more weeks in this brace and I’ll be ready to go,” he said. “No surgery. Good to roll for OTAs. Looking forward to it.”

Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Bears in August and delivered the best season of his career. He caught 73 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns — all highs.

In his four seasons with the Bears, he has played all 68 possible games, including the playoffs.

The Bears drafted Kmet in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2020, and he has progressed each season. He was top-nine at his position in catches, yards and touchdowns this season.

