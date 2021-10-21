 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks still winless after Canucks spoil Patrick Kane ceremony

The Hawks are 0-4-1 and have yet to have a lead this season after falling 4-1 to the Canucks on Thursday.

By Ben Pope
Patrick Kane was honored but the Blackhawks lost to the Canucks.
Getty

The United Center crowd loved Patrick Kane’s belated 1,000-games-played pregame ceremony Thursday.

They didn’t love much else about the Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks, booing the team off the ice. One woman screamed for coach Jeremy Colliton’s firing. The Hawks dropped their fifth consecutive game to start the season.

“It’s obviously frustrating, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Kane said. “We’ve got to find a way to dig ourselves out of a hole. . . . We’re pretty upbeat, as upbeat as you can be being 0-4-1. But you can’t really think about the record too much.”

The Hawks have not held a lead for a franchise-record 301 minutes to start the season and have trailed for 225 of those minutes. They’ve equaled their worst start, record-wise, since 1997 — a year buried deep within the franchise’s irrelevant era.

The Hawks again played well in the first period but conceded twice in the second — including a five-on-three goal just before the intermission that doubled Vancouver’s lead — and didn’t push back much in the third.

“You always want to create more, especially when you’re down, but we’ve just got to keep going,” Colliton said. “It’s disappointing, obviously. But we need to win one game, then we can build some momentum from that.”

“As a team, you’re going into the third, and you’re saying to yourself, ‘Try to do all the right things and keep playing the same way that we were when we were controlling parts of the game,’ ” Kane said. “We just probably didn’t do it enough in the third. There were a few different changes in the lines and things, but I don’t think we really had the same energy.”

Kane was honored 226 days after he hit the 1,000-game milestone March 9 in Dallas — having upped his total to 1,033 in the meantime.

The pregame ceremony was decidedly louder and better-attended than the unofficial ceremony the Hawks held for him March 23, when only his teammates and family could be in attendance.

Jonathan Toews, the only Hawk other than Kane drawing significant cheers from fans during this lackluster opening homestand, re-presented Kane with his commemorative silver stick.

Strome finally debuts

Dylan Strome finally made his season debut and played 13:12, ending his streak of four consecutive healthy scratches.

Mike Hardman going into the concussion protocol earlier in the day somewhat forced Colliton to remove Strome from his doghouse. Ryan Carpenter also drew into the lineup, and Philipp Kurashev was surprisingly scratched.

“[Kurashev] was one of our best forwards in camp and preseason, and we need him to get back to that level,” Colliton said. “It’s obviously an opportunity for other guys to go in who are hungry for the chance and maybe they can give us a spark. But sometimes coming out is what you need to get refocused and back to the level you can play at.”

This and that

Former Hawks forward and radio play-by-play broadcaster Troy Murray attended the morning skate, one of his first times out of the house since being diagnosed with cancer in August. Toews led a surprise team salute to Murray at the end of the skate.

† Goaltender Kevin Lankinen made his second start of the season to Marc-Andre Fleury’s three.

  • Colliton implied the two goalies’ split of the starts moving forward will be “relatively even,” comparing it to Corey Crawford’s and Robin Lehner’s division of work in 2019-20.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Police sergeant faces firing for allegedly detaining CTA employee who accused fellow cop of misconduct

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability initially recommended Sgt. William Spyker be fired in connection to the incident, but Supt. David Brown instead proposed a six-month suspension. On Thursday, a member of the Chicago Police Board sided with COPA, setting in motion disciplinary proceedings.

By Tom Schuba

Police release description of car wanted for critically injuring pedestrian in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run

The driver struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jump start for electric vehicle industry? Pritzker touts job training now, business incentives soon 

The Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program dovetails with the state’s goal of getting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, which was included in energy legislation that passed the General Assembly last month.

By Rachel Hinton

Woman killed, man injured when Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on film set, sheriff says

Actor’s spokesperson says it was an accident involving misfire with blanks.

By Associated Press

Bernard Haitink, former CSO principal conductor, dies at 92

The Dutch artist held the CSO post from 2006-10, between the terms of music directors Daniel Barenboim and and Riccardo Muti.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press