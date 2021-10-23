Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson land in COVID protocol

Things already weren’t going great for the Blackhawks, and they got some more bad news Saturday.

Before practice at Fifth Third Arena, the team announced that Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter and Erik Gustafsson are in COVID-19 protocol. Players can be placed in the protocol for many factors that aren’t necessarily a confirmed positive test, including an initial unconfirmed positive and contact tracing.

Kane, Carpenter and Gustafsson all played in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Assistant coach Tomas Mitell, who missed Thursday’s game because of the protocol, also was not at Saturday’s practice. Hawks coaches had masks during the session, and media availabilities were all held exclusively via Zoom.

Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton didn’t have much to share about the players’ status for Sunday’s game at the United Center against the Red Wings, saying the trio is day-to-day and that the team doesn’t know how the situation will develop. He declined to say whether or not the players are asymptomatic.

“For the most part it’s out of our control,” Colliton said. “We’ll adjust as things develop here.”

The Hawks - who are completely vaccinated - have gotten off to an 0-4-1 start and are still waiting for their first lead of the season, let alone their first victory. This, obviously, was not what the Hawks planned on seeing after a busy summer of moves meant to propel them back into the playoffs.

Any time without Kane would be another blow as they try to reverse a very difficult beginning to the campaign that’s led to intensifying questions about Colliton’s job security and the makeup of the roster. But if Kane is not available Sunday, the Hawks will just have to get by and try again to finally earn their first win of the season.

“He’s a great player, but we line up with the guys that are available and it’s up to us to find a way to get it done,” Colliton said. “Overall, the last two games, we’ve done a lot of good things that over time if you continue to do them you’ll be rewarded for them. We haven’t got paid off early.

“We’ve given up the first goal, which is always a headwind. If you add up the six periods, a lot more good than bad and we have to keep building on it.”

Winger Alex DeBrincat tried not to feel sorry for the Hawks in their current predicament: a bad start potentially made worse by losing three players, including one of the most explosive performers in the league.

“It is what it is,” DeBrincat said. “I think it’s going to happen. For right now, we’re just going to try to follow the protocols and see what happens. I think we obviously don’t want many more guys going in there, so we’re going to follow what the doctors are saying and do what we can.”

On the ice, the Hawks’ practice Saturday came after a well-timed day off Friday. DeBrincat said it was good to settle down, reflect and just get away from the game a little bit.

“We’ve got to come out with energy tomorrow,” DeBrincat said. “We’ve got to get a win here soon and feel good about our game. I think we’ve played a lot better the past two games than the first couple. We’ve still got a ways to go but it’s getting better and hopefully a win’s coming.”

The Hawks would have a better chance at that first win with Kane in the lineup.

NOTE: The Hawks recalled forward Reese Johnson from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Johnson has two points in three IceHogs games.