Blackhawks edge Coyotes to extend sudden win streak

Henrik Borgstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Oct. 26.

His ensuing isolation period and recuperation — including another non-COVID-related sickness — ended up coinciding with one of the craziest stretches in Blackhawks franchise history.

By the time Borgstrom returned to the Hawks’ lineup for their 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Friday, he was playing for a different general manager than the one who gambled by acquired his rights last spring and a different coach than the one who initiated him into his second NHL team.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy past couple weeks,” Borgstrom said Thursday. “It’s tough to sit at home doing really nothing... Being by myself just in the apartment, it wears on you.”

The Nov. 7 meeting where interim GM Kyle Davidson addressed the team about Jeremy Colliton’s firing was a particularly “weird environment” for Borgstrom because he’d barely even talked to his teammates — teammates with which he’d only played six games — in weeks. Interim coach Derek King didn’t know Borgstrom, either.

“I [saw] him at a camp and [thought] he’s a big body, he’s got some skill,” King said. “But then he’s not in the lineup, and then he’s sick or he’s hurt or whatever it was, and I don’t have my first impression with him.”

But Borgstrom can likely settle down now.

He and his new coach are finally getting familiar with each other. Although King eased Borgstrom back Friday with less than 10 minutes of ice time, he said he’s already intrigued by Borgstrom’s combination of 6-3 size and soft hands.

Push for discovery

Kyle Beach’s lawyer, Susan Loggans, filed a new motion in court Friday demanding Beach’s lawsuit be allowed to progress to discovery.

The motion comes in swift response to a letter sent to Loggans on Thursday in which Hawks lawyers called her initial financial settlement demand “extraordinary” and called for the use of a third-party mediator. Loggans retorted Thursday the Hawks had refused to present a reciprocating initial settlement offer of their own.

In Friday’s motion, Loggans describes the settlement talks — which already looked near breaking down — as having functionally “not happened.”

The lawsuit has not yet progressed to discovery because of the Hawks’ long-pending motion to dismiss.

De Haan just ‘sore’ after blocks

Calvin de Haan left the Hawks’ bench twice during the second period Tuesday against the Penguins after massive shot blocks, the second of which left him sprawled on the ice in intense pain.

But the veteran defenseman not only avoided a repeat of last year — when he broke a broken tibia bone blocking a shot against the Lightning — but actually returned before the period ended.

“[I’m] a little sore, a few bumps and bruises, but [it’s] part of the game,” he said Friday. “Get in the cold tub after, ice them down and move onto the next one.”

Entering Friday, De Haan ranked second on the Hawks with 33 blocked shots, and he has been rising up the list: He recorded 13 in the last four games. Jake McCabe led the Hawks with 36; Connor Murphy ranked third with 29.

De Haan joked his former coach with the Islanders, Jack Capuano, would often say, “‘It only hurts for a second after you get hit.’”

“[That’s] kind of not true,” de Haan followed up, laughing. “But it’s part of the game. It helped us get two points.”