 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ first-ever matchup vs. Kraken arrives at interesting time

The Hawks’ much-anticipated western road trip begins Wednesday in Seattle, where the NHL’s newest franchise is off to a strange 4-10-1 start.

By Ben Pope
The Kraken have struggled in their first month.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE — During Derek King’s time as a player, he knew — everyone knew — every NHL expansion team would start out terribly.

In 1991-92, the Sharks went 17-58-5 in their inaugural season. In 1992-93, the Senators went 10-70-4 and the Lightning went 23-54-7. In 1993-94, the Ducks went 33-46-5 while the Panthers, at 33-34-17, fell just short of a nearly unprecedented first-season winning record. The trend continued through 2000-01.

The Golden Knights’ 2017-18 run to the Stanley Cup Final, however, changed the perception drastically. The Blackhawks learned about Vegas’ immediate dominance the hard way, catching them just eight games in and losing 4-2.

As the Hawks prepare for their first-ever meeting Wednesday against the Kraken — the NHL’s 32nd franchise — their interim coach isn’t worried about his team getting caught off guard again.

“What I’ve seen over the years the expansion teams [now] are pretty good,” King said Tuesday. “Back in the day when the expansion teams came in, they struggled. But these teams are pretty good.

“And we’re in no position to look at any team and...think, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a [two]-point night because they’re an expansion team.’ Every game is a hard game for us. We need to keep building on what we’ve started, but it’s not going to be easy.”

The Hawks are catching the Kraken at an interesting time.

On the surface, they haven’t replicated the Knights’ out-of-the-gate success whatsoever. They’re 4-10-1, riding a four-game losing streak and tied for 30th in the league in points.

But they’ve played better than their record indicates. General manager Ron Francis built an extremely defense-oriented roster during the expansion draft, and under the surface, they’ve delivered in that regard.

At even strength, they’ve allowed the fewest scoring chances per minute in the league (22.4), and they rank sixth in overall scoring chance ratio (53.7%). Ageless wonder Mark Giordano headlines a deep cast of defensemen, but even forwards like Alex Wennberg, Yanni Gourde and Calle Jarnkrok have aided the defensive stoutness.

The Kraken’s undoing traces partially to their special teams — their power play ranks 31st and their penalty kill 20th — and largely to their goaltending.

Starter Philipp Grubauer, whose six-year, $35.4 million contract made him one of the biggest free-agent signings ever by an expansion franchise, boasts an awful .880 save percentage through 12 starts. Backups Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord tout .833 and .855 save percentages, respectively, in two games each.

Those Kraken flaws give the Hawks a realistic path to continue their upward momentum, if not their winning streak, on this western trip. The equally reeling Canucks are up third, following a scary matchup versus the Oilers.

Without a single road victory yet this season, though, the Hawks can’t afford to outwardly think like that.

“If anything, going into that Arizona game (last Friday), you naturally see a team that’s got a worse record than you and you sometimes want to let your guard down,” Connor Murphy said. “We fell into that [trap] a little bit in that game.

“But coming into this road trip, we’re playing all good teams. Seattle’s record is not amazing, but they look like a really hard-working team. And [they] still have a really good lineup and play hard and fast in their own building.”

From an off-ice standpoint, the Hawks have been especially looking forward to this trip for a while.

Experiencing brand-new Climate Pledge Arena and the newest city on the NHL’s travel circuit is legitimately exciting. And the time the trip will afford to eat and hang out will feel luxurious considering last season’s restrictions. After Wednesday’s historic matchup, the Hawks will enjoy an off-day Thursday in Seattle, for example, before flying into Canada.

“[We’ll] go on some dinners, get to know some new guys,” Alex DeBrincat said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to really bond as a team and right the ship.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Man charged with attacking CTA worker, police officer assaulted another transit employee in 2012: Prosecutors

Hours before the Loop attack Sunday, Albert Burage was arrested and released from custody in Forest Park for attacking a group of people at a house of worship with a drumstick, prosecutors said,

By Matthew Hendrickson and Jermaine Nolen

Woman dies months after she was shot in Pilsen

Olivia Aguilera, 35, died Friday of complications from the gunshot wound she suffered during a fight July 8 in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Holiday TV season brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

Here’s a sampling of what to watch while sipping nog and nibbling on roasted chestnuts.

By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer

How we can help more community college students graduate

In Chicago, the three-year community college graduation rate is just under 23%. If we care about creating a more equitable society, we must provide better support for these students.

By Aneesh Sohoni

In a hot labor market, young people with autism are an untapped source of workers

People on the autism spectrum tend to thrive in situations that involve repetitive tasks, predictable schedules, attention to detail and rule-following, traits that are needed for entry-level jobs.

By Letters to the Editor

Kale salad with almonds, cranberries and pepitas a colorful, healthy fall dish

This salad brims with a mountain of kale leaves mingling with almonds, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds, bound together by a robust balsamic vinaigrette.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood