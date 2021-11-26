Blackhawks notebook: Adam Gaudette placed on waivers; attendance rising

Adam Gaudette’s largely fruitless tenure with the Hawks may be nearing its end.

The Hawks placed Gaudette on waivers Friday, having scratched the 25-year-old forward in six consecutive games since his most recent appearance Nov. 9. They’ll learn Saturday whether he was claimed by another team.

Gaudette entered this season with high expectations after scoring four points in seven appearances late last season and adding 15-20 pounds of muscle this summer. But he never found — or was never allowed to find, depending on the viewpoint — his niche in the roster.

He has just two points in eight games while averaging a career-low 10:31 ice time.

Much like Dylan Strome, who was also scratched Friday against the Blues, Gaudette has the skills to be a top-six scorer but has struggled to show the necessary defensive ability and physicality to earn one of the more available bottom-six grinder roles.

“There wasn’t really room for him right now to get him in playing,” interim coach Derek King said. “And he needs to play. In a perfect world, he slips through waivers, goes down to Rockford and plays a bunch of games and gets that feeling of playing a game again. Then when we need somebody, I know he’s down there.

“Obviously, he probably wants to get picked up.”

Attendance rising

The Hawks packed 19,691 fans into the United Center for their overtime win Friday, falling just 26 people short of a sellout.

It was their largest crowd since the sellout streak ended Oct. 24 and marked their fifth consecutive home game with an increase in attendance.

After the perfect storm of bad news — the sexual assault scandal and the awful on-ice start — tanked attendance to 15,946 on Nov. 1, the Hawks’ smallest crowd since 2008, fans have returned in steadily larger numbers as November has progressed. Their average attendance is now 18,296 through 10 home games.

Blackhawks attendance today: 19,681



That's 36 people shy of a sellout. Largest crowd since the streak ended. Updated graph for this season: pic.twitter.com/3KQujPZiBA — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 26, 2021

No Lightning grudges

One thing connects Yanni Gourde, whom Alex DeBrincat fought in the Hawks-Kraken game to start the most recent road trip, and Blake Coleman, whom Kirby Dach fought in the Hawks-Flames game that ended that trip.

Both were members of last season’s Lightning, a team the Hawks had plenty of tension with over the course of their eight-game 2021 season series.

But DeBrincat’s fight was also prompted by Gourde’s slash on Patrick Kane and Dach’s fight was also prompted by Coleman’s hit on DeBrincat. They insist those provocations were the sole reasons for the two surprising bouts — “they were two separate plays,” Dach said.

Conspiracy theories aside, Dach said he rather enjoyed beating up Coleman in the first fight of his NHL career.

“I obviously wrestled with [my younger brother] Colton quite a bit growing up, so it was something pretty similar to that,” he said. “Obviously not as many punches when Colton and I fight, but it was fun. I enjoyed it. The adrenaline rush was good.”

King said he didn’t mind two of his stars fighting, despite the inherent injury risks, because doing so demonstrates their intensity.

“I get it,” he said Tuesday. “It’s an emotional game and this is what we need in our lineup. We need guys to play emotional. I’m not saying [necessarily] fighting, but they need to be excited about getting on the ice for those shifts.”