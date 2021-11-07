 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks beat Predators in overtime as Derek King earns first coaching win

The Hawks showed — in Sunday’s 2-1 win — a level of unity and desperation rarely seen in their disastrous opening month.

By Ben Pope
Alex DeBrincat (right) scored the overtime winner as the Blackhawks beat the Predators 2-1 on Sunday.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Moments after scoring the Blackhawks’ overtime winner Sunday, Alex DeBrincat reached into the net and grabbed the puck for Derek King.

After watching from the minor leagues as the Hawks limped to one win in their first 12 games this season, it turned out the new interim coach only needed one game to earn his first career win, a 2-1 decision over the Predators. But he was reluctant to accept any of the credit.

“It was a nice gesture,” King said afterward. “It’s your first game and you get a win, obviously you’re pumped about it.

“But this is not about me. This is about those guys. I told them, ‘You guys should be proud of each other. Because you stuck together and you fought through it and you got a win out of it.’”

Despite an extreme lack of familiarity with their new boss — King’s coaching opportunities prior to puck drop Sunday consisted solely of three team meetings and one half-hour morning skate — the Hawks indeed showed Sunday a level of unity and desperation rarely seen in their disastrous opening month.

The Hawks held the Predators to only 21 shots on goal, tied for the fewest they’ve allowed since Feb. 12, 2020, and overcame some spectacular goaltending by Juuse Saros to prevail thanks to DeBrincat and Patrick Kane’s OT give-and-go.

“The message was: ‘Just play the game right, don’t cheat it and stay loose — let’s have fun with this,’” King said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but they found a way.”

King said he leaned on Marc Crawford for pre-scouting the Predators and rolling line combinations, which became especially difficult in the third period after both Brandon Hagel and MacKenzie Entwistle left with injuries.

But some of King and Crawford’s preferences nonetheless became clear. Erik Gustafsson — whose frequent defensive gaffes had seemingly gone unpunished by ex-coach Jeremy Colliton in recent weeks — saw a drastic reduction down to only 6:21 of ice time, for example.

“Crawford and ‘Kinger’ did a good job of getting the message across that we wanted to play free, we wanted to play on our instincts and also play with a lot of energy,” Kane said.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” DeBrincat added. “It’s a little bit easier to turn the page and start fresh...[when] you hear a new voice. It’s easier to forget about what happened yesterday or two days ago or a couple weeks ago.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

5 critically injured in van, pickup truck crash on South Side

The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue. One of the vehicles ran a red light, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Red Stars advance to semifinals on goal from MVP finalist Mallory Pugh

The Red Stars will head to Providence Park to play the top-seeded Thorns next Sunday.

By Annie Costabile

At Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, an animated message about climate change, refugee crisis hits home

As the Climate Summit continues in Glasgow, a crisis unfolds in Madagascar, where 1 million are on the brink of the world’s first famine caused solely by climate change, and an animated short film at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival drums home both the climate and refugee crises.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

They blinded him with anti-science

Aaron Rodgers’ early claim that he was vaccinated against COVID — ‘‘immunized’’ was his crafty word choice — turned out to be false. Immunized? Sure, he did some holistic stuff and followed ‘‘Doc’’ Joe Rogan’s advice.

By Rick Telander

3 hurt in South Shore shooting

The group was standing outside in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois to get at least $17 billion from the Biden infrastructure bill; could be more

If all goes as planned, broadband internet access in a few years will be accessible everywhere in Illinois, just like electricity.

By Lynn Sweet