Marc-Andre Fleury shines as Blackhawks get revenge against Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury’s first matchup against the Penguins this season went horribly.

But Fleury didn’t let his second chance for revenge slip.

The veteran goalie stoned the Penguins on 42 of 44 shots during regulation and overtime as well as on two shootout attempts as the Blackhawks escaped with a wild 3-2 win Tuesday.

“I was happy to get the nod and get a crack at them again,” Fleury said, cracking a grin. “It was frustrating and embarrassing last time, to go back there and do so poor. Tonight went better.”

The Penguins didn’t make Derek King’s second victory in two games as Hawks interim coach comfortable, though. They dominated the third period, erasing a two-goal Hawks lead — built by the first-ever Hawks goals from Jujhar Khaira and Seth Jones — and nearly winning it at the horn.

But both Fleury and Tristan Jarry proved heroic in a wild, back-and-forth overtime before Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat lifted the Hawks in the shootout.

“[Fleury] was great all night,” said Seth Jones, who logged more than 31 minutes as the Hawks mostly rotated just five defensemen. “He made big saves. We gave up some rush chances. There’s a lot of things in the slot we could clean up that he bailed us out on.”

“We talked about it before: We wanted to hunker down for him and get the win for him.”

The Hawks fielded a forward lineup without MacKenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel and Henrik Borgstrom.

Entwistle’s situation is most concerning: He’s expected to miss four to six weeks on long-term injured reserve with an ankle injury. The timeline on Hagel’s shoulder injury will be clearer come Wednesday, King said, while Borgstrom shouldn’t miss too much time with a non-COVID-related illness.

The one piece of good news on the injury front involves defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and might make his season debut Friday.