 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Riley Stillman quietly establishing career stability, third-pair reliability with Blackhawks

After a few years of bouncing in and out of the Panthers’ lineup, Stillman’s trade to the Hawks last April has proven “huge” for his career.

By Ben Pope
Riley Stillman has become an NHL regular for the Blackhawks this season.
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

At the time, the Blackhawks and Panthers’ five-player trade in April appeared designed around giving Henrik Borgstrom a second shot in the NHL.

The Hawks absorbed Brett Connolly’s contract to make it work. They relinquished Lucas Carlsson and received Riley Stillman in a seemingly even but irrelevant swap of depth defensemen. Lucas Wallmark was a throw-in. But acquiring Borgstrom, a former top prospect, seemed like an interesting and worthwhile risk by then-general manager Stan Bowman.

Less than a year later, however, Stillman has emerged as arguably the most important part of the trade.

Borgstrom hasn’t made much impact yet in his NHL return. Connolly is in the AHL and Wallmark is in Russia. Carlsson has looked decent for the Panthers, but in only 10 appearances this season. Bowman is gone, too. Among the bunch, it is Stillman who has become the most successful every-night player.

In Florida, he often rotated in and out of the NHL lineup, playing in just eight of 40 possible games last season before the trade.

In Chicago, he has played in 29 of 42 possible games, and most of his absences have been because of COVID-19 or injury, not coaches’ decisions. And he still has 2.5 years left — at a $1.35 million cap hit — on the extension he signed over the summer.

The 23-year-old son of former star forward Cory Stillman is not a star himself, and probably never will be, but he has evolved into a reliable role player thanks to his defensive abilities and physicality.

“[The trade] been great for me, career-wise,” Stillman said Saturday. “It was the best thing that could’ve happened to me, coming in and being given an opportunity to take. I’ve just taken things day-by-day.”

Stillman’s momentum nearly derailed Nov. 21 against the Canucks, when Erik Gustafsson — with whom he has developed some chemistry on the third pair — fell on the back of his left leg. Stillman immediately left the game, hobbled and in pain; it looked serious.

But after a few days of uncertainty, an MRI on his knee revealed no serious injury after all. He returned to practice just a week later and eventually missed only five games.

“It was touch-and-go at the start, just with getting the brace in and making sure I was feeling good,” he said. “I’m counting my blessings that it was just a short stint.”

With that behind him, Stillman enters the Hawks’ three-game homestand this week allowing the fewest opponent scoring chances and expected goals (per 60 minutes at even strength) among all team defensemen.

Although the Hawks don’t generate much offensively during his ice time, either — and he touts just three points, all assists, to his name — he’s fulfilling his assigned duties well. He also leads Hawks defensemen in hits per 60 minutes, at 10.5; Jake McCabe, at 6.9, ranks a distant second. And he’s doing it all with tireless enthusiasm.

“I always say he’s like a junior player,” interim coach Derek King said. “Your first year playing junior hockey, you’re all over the ice and you’re blocking everything, you’re fighting everything, you’re doing anything you can to stay on your junior team. He brings that to our team, and it’s fun to watch.”

Stillman personally believes he’s still developing, still has another level he can reach.

Given his subtle but significant rise in status over the past year, there’s no reason to doubt him. Quietly, he has become one of the Hawks’ more cost-effective additions of 2021.

“To move forward, I want to...grow my game overall so I can be a steady, full-blown defenseman, so I can be in the lineup every day and there’s no question [about it],” he said. “I want to add more offense, being the fourth guy producing and stuff like that. But realistically, too, I’m focused on taking care of my own zone first.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Man shot to death in West Pullman

Ralph Williams, 38, was sitting in a vehicle about 12:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 119th Street when two males approached and one shot into the vehicle.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 killed in Lake Shore Drive crash, car fire near Edgewater

The men were inside a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when they struck a tree and the car caught on fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Nonprofit’s South Austin warehouse preps relief shipment to tornado-battered Kentucky: ‘This is why we do the work that we do’

A truckload of food, personal protective equipment, heaters, blankets, diapers and toys was being sent to Louisville Sunday after a devastating and potentially historic tornado tore through multiple states in the middle of the country, including Illinois.

By Tom Schuba

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is back to hard work to get out of slump

After another dismal performance in the Saturday loss to Miami, Vucevic admitted that he’s never gone through a slump this bad. His solution to get out of it? Back to the lab for more hard work.

By Joe Cowley

Chris Wallace leaves Fox News for new CNN service

The 18-year veteran had expressed his concern about the the channel’s strident opinion programming to Fox executives.

By DAVID BAUDER | AP Television Writer

Searches continue after tornado kills 6 at Illinois Amazon facility

While 45 employees survived, six people were killed and a seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.

By Associated Press