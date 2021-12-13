 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ Monday game postponed due to Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Hawks won’t play again until Wednesday against the Capitals.

By Ben Pope
The Blackhawks won’t play the Flames on Monday as previously scheduled.
Getty

The Blackhawks’ homestand won’t begin Monday after all.

The Hawks’ scheduled game against the Flames at the United Center was postponed by the NHL on Monday morning due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Flames.

The Flames have six players and one staff member in COVID protocols and there is “concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days,” the NHL said.

The team didn’t travel from Calgary to Chicago on Sunday ahead of the game due to concerns about players testing positive in the U.S. and thus being unable to return to Canada with the team due to border-crossing restrictions, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported.

The Flames’ games Tuesday against the Predators in Nashville and Thursday against the Maple Leafs in Calgary were also postponed.

The Hawks will return to action Wednesday against the Capitals at the United Center, and the team’s ceremony to honor Marc-Andre Fleury’s 500th career win last week will happen then. A makeup date for the Flames game wasn’t immediately announced.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Pair sought by police after man, 49, beaten to death in Gage Park

Jose Tellez was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

By Mohammad Samra

3 killed, 16-year-old boy among 24 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

In one of the fatal attacks, a man was shot Saturday morning while standing on the porch of his friend’s house in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

City to offer $2.9 million for Anjanette Young over botched police raid

Alderpersons were told the proposed settlement amount in closed-door briefings Sunday evening.

By Clare Spaulding

Dear Abby: Here’s why I don’t regret cheating on my wife for decades

Adulterous man says he’s been shut out of her life.

By Abigail Van Buren

20 great ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago

You can drink, dance, run or rock out to ring in 2022.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Homeowner’s yen for a yard revives debate in Lincoln Park

Property owners in the federal Sheffield historic district have butted heads on preservation, and now a resident wants to tear down an 1880s building for open space.

By David Roeder