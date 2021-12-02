Blackhawks trade Malcolm Subban to Sabres, freeing goalie logjam

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Interim general manager Kyle Davidson has made it a priority to give players the Blackhawks aren’t using fresh opportunities elsewhere.

Davidson did so earlier this week with Adam Gaudette, placing him on waivers after weeks of healthy scratches. Gaudette landed with the rebuilding Senators and scored in his debut Wednesday.

And Davidson did so again Thursday, sending goalie Malcolm Subban to the even-more-rebuilding Sabres for future considerations — his first official trade as GM.

The move gets Subban, an NHL-caliber goalie, back in the NHL after he’d been stuck with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs up to this point this season. He went 2-2-1 with an .893 save percentage with the IceHogs after going 6-8-1 with a .900 save percentage in 16 appearances for the Hawks last season.

“Malcolm has been fantastic,” IceHogs interim coach Anders Sorensen said in November. “He’s been really good in the locker room, but also his last couple outings in net have been really good.”

The Sabres have desperately needed a new backup to Dustin Tokarski with Craig Anderson injured and Aaron Dell struggling mightily.

The Hawks, meanwhile, obviously received no tangible return for Subban, but released their Rockford goalie logjam to let prospect Arvid Soderblom and veteran Collin Delia split the starts in normal fashion. Soderblom, 22, sports a .917 save percentage through his first eight career AHL starts and the team is intrigued about his future potential.

Seabrook steps into coaching

Brent Seabrook’s post-playing-career plans appear likely headed into coaching.

Seabrook has landed his first role an assistant coach — albeit as a volunteer and only on an interim basis — for the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

The legendary former Hawks defenseman, who unofficially retired in March but is still technically under contract with the Lightning through 2024, debuted behind the bench Wednesday during the Giants’ 5-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

“I’m grateful to the Vancouver Giants ownership, management staff, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for allowing me this opportunity to give back to the game,” Seabrook said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of the great culture the Giants have created and I can’t wait to get started.”