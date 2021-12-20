 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ holiday break will start early as NHL responds to rising COVID-19 cases

After becoming the 24th NHL team with a player in COVID protocols — defenseman Calvin de Haan was added Monday — the Hawks’ Thursday game against the Stars was axed by the NHL moving up its holiday break.

By Ben Pope Updated
Defenseman Calvin de Haan was added to COVID-19 protocol Monday.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The holiday break will reportedly start early this year for the Blackhawks and the rest of the NHL.

But that decision has been made not out of festiveness, but rather precaution.

Faced with the impossible task of trying to slow a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the league has instead decided to give up on this week. The holiday break, which was scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, was pushed up to start Wednesday and run through Saturday, per multiple reports Monday night.

The vast majority of the originally scheduled games around the NHL this week had already been postponed before the announcement, but one that hadn’t was the Hawks-Stars matchup Thursday at the United Center. That game will now be postponed, too.

Players, coaches, staff and all other members of each team’s “traveling party” will report to team facilities Sunday rather than Monday, however, for mass testing before hockey activities resume next week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported.

The league-wide schedule change came just hours after the Hawks became the NHL’s 24th team to have a player enter COVID-19 protocol, with veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan going on the list Monday.

De Haan is now one of 120 NHL players on the COVID list as of Monday night, although he’s the first Hawks player on the list since Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips’ absences ended in early November.

Fortunately, de Haan had still been held out of the Hawks’ last two games — Friday against the Predators and Saturday against the Stars — with an illness, even though it was considered non-COVID-related at the time. That, combined with the fact the Hawks did not practice Sunday or Monday, should hopefully reduce the likelihood of his infection turning into an outbreak.

‘‘It’s probably driving [the players] nuts that we’re reminding them every day [about] the hygiene part of it and to make sure we do all the right things to follow the protocols,” Hawks interim coach Derek King had said before the game Saturday.

The NHL had already temporarily tightened safety measures, shut down nine specific teams with outbreaks through the holiday break and halted U.S.-Canada cross-border travel before Monday, but the new policies proved unable to completely stop the virus’ currently rampant spread.

Of the five games originally scheduled for Monday, one — Blues at Stars — took place. Only two of the 10 games originally scheduled for Tuesday are still on, with the Hawks’ matchup against the Panthers among the casualties. The pushed-up holiday break will officially axe four Wednesday games and 15 Thursday games, as well.

Even after the break, though, much remains uncertain.

The Hawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets on Dec. 28, visit the Jets on Dec. 29, visit the Predators on Jan. 1 and host the Flames on Jan. 2. But the Jackets, Predators and Flames were already shut down before Monday’s news because of internal COVID outbreaks, and the game against the Jets would require cross-border travel.

As of now, the Hawks need three home games to be rescheduled for later this season. With the NHL looking increasingly likely to pull out of the Winter Olympics, the three-week Olympic break in February has been floated as a logical time to play postponed games, but arena booking logistics could get in the way.

NOTE: The Hawks sent prospect forward Josiah Slavin to the American Hockey League on Sunday for playing time purposes, ending his first NHL stint after nine games. But there’s a good chance he’ll be promptly called up again once the Hawks’ schedule resumes.

Slavin has played well despite his lack of production (zero goals, one assist) and spent much of the game Saturday centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

If there’s no Build Back Better, things will be worse for America, and the planet

President Joe Biden’s signature legislative initiative may have been dealt a fatal blow when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he won’t support it.

By CST Editorial Board

UIC, Northwestern announce students will shift to two weeks of remote learning after winter break due to Omicron concerns

The move echoes a similar move announced earlier this month by DePaul University.

By Mitch Dudek

Bulls coach Billy Donovan looking for breaks for short-handed team

The Bulls haven’t been able to get the practice time to work on conditioning and have been forced to use key players for heavy minutes. Donovan is hoping that help is coming with three days off and more players on the way back.

By Joe Cowley

Full 60-page report on Jussie Smollett case details confusion, controversy in state’s attorney’s office

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told Dan Webb’s investigators she herself was surprised by the deal made by her prosecutors to drop charges against the "Empire" actor.

By Andy Grimm

Man shot to death in Gresham: police

The man was on the street just before 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone fired shots at him.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears’ Robert Quinn lands 1st Pro Bowl spot since 2014; Jakeem Grant also selected

Robert Quinn’s renaissance took another step Monday night when the Bears outside linebacker was named to the Pro Bowl.

By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley