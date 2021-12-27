 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks return to practice, but lose Marc-Andre Fleury and another game to COVID

The Blackhawks-Jets game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, leaving the Hawks idle until at least Saturday.

By Ben Pope
Marc-Andre Fleury was placed in COVID protocols Monday.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Blackhawks returned to practice Monday for a roughly hour-long session at Fifth Third Arena.

Nine days removed from their last game, six days removed from their last practice and with an ever-increasing five days left to wait until their next game, the practice felt somewhat like the start of a new season.

“[We’re] a little bit out of rhythm of playing, but it should be fine,” Alex DeBrincat said. “The rest is very nice. It’s almost like the start of a new season. You feel rejuvenated and have some energy back. It’s just good to get practicing again. Through our [normal] schedule, we don’t have too much time to practice, so today was nice to get back to basics.”

The Hawks’ road game previously scheduled for Wednesday against the Jets was postponed by the NHL on Monday, one day after the league also postponed the Hawks’ scheduled home game Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.

The Hawks have now endured five postponements this December — including four in a row, spanning both sides of the holiday break that itself was extended — and now aren’t scheduled to play again until Saturday at the Predators.

On one hand, the postponements are somewhat fortunate considering Marc-Andre Fleury entered COVID-19 protocols Monday. Collin Delia was recalled from the AHL to temporarily back up Kevin Lankinen, and interim coach Derek King said Fleury wouldn’t have been available Wednesday even if that game happened. The fewer games the Hawks’ star goalie misses, the better.

But on the other hand, the Hawks are growing tired of losing chances to play despite being relatively healthy themselves. Calvin de Haan exited protocols as Fleury entered them Monday, keeping the Hawks’ total number of players with COVID at just one.

“It’s probably a higher frustration level [than the past two seasons],” Connor Murphy said measuredly. “Last year, we knew what we were getting into for a longer period of time. As much as it was hard to deal with some of the different protocols and the no fans in the bubbles, we [knew] that was the way it was going to be.

“Getting to play over 30 games pretty normally [this year], it is frustrating to go back. It’s something that’s out of your control, how the COVID outbreaks have hit lately. ... We’re just trying to stick with that process and hope it clears and goes back to normal.”

The Hawks assigned just one player — Brett Connolly — to their newly reinstated taxi squad Monday, but King and interim general manager Kyle Davidson will talk soon about who else they could add.

Complicating that decision is the Rockford IceHogs’ new COVID outbreak, which has sidelined their interim coach, Anders Sorenson, as well as NHL prospects Mike Hardman, Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin and four other players.

The “majority” of Hawks players have received vaccination booster shots, King said, which might be contributing to their general healthiness.

“We’ve been talking through it like, ‘If this happens, or this happens, [what’s the] worst case?’” King said. “We’re just preparing ourselves as if we’re playing the next game.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

After brief return, Goodman Theatre cancels remaining performances of ‘Christmas Carol’

Performances resumed Sunday after a brief cancelation last week due to COVID exposure within the company ranks.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

CDC shortens COVID isolation, quarantine recommendations for all

Officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with COVID-19 are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

By Associated Press

Bears should listen to Justin Fields about more than just his ankle

The Bears aren’t ready to shut Justin Fields down for the season, hoping that he can recover from his ankle injury to start one of the Bears’ final two games.

By Patrick Finley

To our family, the death of Archbishop Tutu is personal

Tutu encouraged all of his friends and colleagues to address him as "Arch," and we will never forget his friendship and kindness at a difficult time.

By Rick Jasculca

Why more jurisdictions will have to provide non-English voting materials in 2022 and beyond

Among those jurisdictions is DuPage County. The federal Voting Rights Act requires local officials in any community with significant groups of non-English-proficient citizens to provide election materials in that group’s language

By Gabe Osterhout and Lance McGinnis Brown

Tinley Park beats Palatine, Conant wins at the buzzer and top prospects impress at York’s Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

It was quite a morning in Elmhurst. There were buzzer beaters, upsets, close games and standout performances from highly-regarded prospects.

By Michael O'Brien