Blackhawks fall to Rangers despite makeshift defense holding its own

NEW YORK — Seth and Caleb Jones did an admirable job holding together a direly shorthanded Blackhawks defense Saturday.

Missing Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe and Riley Stillman, the Hawks hung around until the end in an evenly matched 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

“It was a tough loss [because] we did some good things,” Seth Jones said. “Talking about missing some of the ‘D,’ we did a pretty good job tonight of really keeping them to the outside. We had good sticks in our ‘D’-zone, took away a lot of their plays. They love to hit the seam in the offensive zone, cross-ice all the time, [and] we did a decent job of taking most of them away.”

The Rangers finished with a 54-52 edge in shot attempts — and visibly held the majority of puck possession all night long — but the Hawks nonetheless led 26-24 in scoring chances and 12-6 in high-danger scoring chances.

Ex-Hawks star Artemi Panarin’s goal with 5:14 left proved the game-winner, but the Hawks still pushed late, getting one back on an Alex DeBrincat goal-after-review and generating a few opportunities for an equalizer.

“We made a couple [mistakes] and they cost us,” interim coach Derek King said. “But those two mistakes that cost us, when I first got here, they were about 10 or 12 mistakes. So we’re making really good strides.”

The Jones brothers were officially paired together — on the top pair, no less — for the first time in their Hawks tenures. And in a heartwarming coincidence, their dad, Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones, was in the audience at Madison Square Garden to see it.

They ended up spending 11:25 time on ice together, significantly adding to their previous career total of about 23 minutes.. That represented just a slice of Seth Jones’ whopping 29:43 total ice time, though.

“This is why you get a player like [Seth Jones] on your team — he was spectacular,” King said.

The brotherly pairing was almost a necessity for the Hawks with the limited selection of defensemen available.

Murphy spent his second consecutive day in concussion protocol, although he was around the arena Friday and “feeling better,” per King. McCabe traveled back to Chicago for a family matter. With that, both halves of the Hawks’ supposed shutdown pairing this season were gone.

Stillman also wasn’t quite ready to return from his leg injury, and although Calvin de Haan returned from his back injury, he likely wasn’t at 100%. De Haan operated alongside Erik Gustafsson on the second pair, and youngsters Ian Mitchell — who was just recalled Saturday from the AHL — and Wyatt Kalynuk formed the third pair, although they all mixed frequently.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to battle it out,” said goalie Kevin Lankinen, who made 28 saves. “We did a pretty good job keeping them on the perimeter, not giving them much... I’m pretty proud of the way our ‘D’ played tonight.”

New arena visit

The Hawks will continue their New York City tour Sunday with their first-ever visit to the Islanders’ brand-new UBS Arena. But the Hawks will catch the Islanders, arguably the biggest disappointment in the NHL so far this season, at a particularly desperate time.

The Islanders lost their 10th straight game Saturday, 4-3 against the Red Wings in overtime. They’ve scored only 11 total goals in that span.

And they’re still searching for their own first win at UBS Arena: They’re 0-4-1 there, having been shut out twice, since the building opened Nov. 20.