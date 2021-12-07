Jujhar Khaira’s injury overshadows Blackhawks’ loss to Rangers

Tuesday’s Blackhawks-Rangers rematch seemed full of intrigue from the start.

Marc-Andre Fleury was seeking to become the third NHL goalie ever to reach 500 career wins. Dylan Strome was hoping to beat his brother, Ryan, for the first time in six NHL meetings. And the Hawks were hoping to avenge their Saturday loss in New York and continue their upward surge.

And then Jacob Trouba’s hit on Jujhar Khaira happened.

Khaira’s terrifying injury cast a dark shadow over the duration of the Hawks’ 6-2 loss, the lone game on this so-called homestand before they head back to Canada on Wednesday. Fleury and Strome’s personal quests seemed irrelevant in comparison.

Khaira had just received a pass from Seth Jones in the defensive zone with 13:50 left in the second period — and had his head down, trying to gather the puck — when Trouba stepped up and delivered a crushing high hit.

The first-year Hawks forward, a free agent signing from the Oilers last summer, fell immediately backward onto the ice and remained motionless until he was stretchered off six minutes later. No penalty was assessed on the play, although Riley Stillman later fought Trouba.

Khaira was taken via ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing and evaluation, the Hawks later announced. No update on his status was immediately available.

Entwistle skates

The Hawks’ morning skate Tuesday included several good-to-see faces: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jake McCabe and Connor Murphy.

McCabe returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing the last two games due to a family matter. And while Murphy — who technically remains in concussion protocol — didn’t play Tuesday, King is hopeful he’ll play against the Canadiens and/or Maple Leafs on the upcoming road trip.

“[Concussions are] something you don’t mess around with, so we have to follow the protocols and make sure he’s 100% before he gets back in game situations,” King said.

For Entwistle, meanwhile, the skate was his first appearance since he was ruled out for four-to-six weeks on Nov. 9 with a left ankle injury. The rookie forward’s return isn’t imminent yet, but he’s clearly making progress.

“Him being on the ice is a positive for us,” King said. “[We’ll] get him back up and running and we’ll see where he’s at when he’s cleared to go.”

Hardman to Rockford

When the Hawks signed Mike Hardman out of Boston College last spring, they promised he’d spend the duration of the season with their NHL club.

They made no such promise this season. For two months, however, Hardman seemed to have earned a permanent spot by his own merit. Saturday marked his 17th appearance for the Hawks.

“A guy that can play a physical game but also put up points is pretty valuable,” he said pregame Saturday. “[I’m] just adapting to that and [trying to] bury those chances that I’ve had, but also play a consistent, reliable game. That’s the hardest thing about playing pro hockey: Just being consistent every single night.”

But things often come unexpectedly for depth players trying to find their niches, and Sunday brought that for Hardman. He was a healthy scratch against the Islanders, then sent down to Rockford before Tuesday’s Rangers rematch.

His play had trailed off lately after an impactful start, keeping him stuck on two points this season, and his playing time had, too. He skated nine minutes or less in his last six games.

In Rockford, he’ll likely play big minutes and have a chance to build himself back up. He’ll also be able to rest a bit from the grind of the NHL schedule, which he admitted Saturday had been a challenge.