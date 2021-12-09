 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks add another depth forward, Kurtis Gabriel, in trade with Maple Leafs

The Hawks sent defenseman Chad Krys to Toronto for Gabriel, who has five points in 49 career NHL games.

By Ben Pope
The Blackhawks traded AHL defenseman Chad Krys to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
AP Photos

MONTREAL — With none of the Blackhawks’ preexisting depth forwards contributing much, why not try a new one?

That seems to be Hawks interim general manager Kyle Davidson’s thinking behind his second small trade within a week’s span, which sent defenseman Chad Krys to Maple Leafs for forward Kurtis Gabriel on Thursday.

Gabriel, 28, doesn’t have much of a track record of NHL success, having tallied just five points in 49 NHL games since 2015 with the Wild, Devils and Sharks.

His best single season at the NHL level came in 2018-19, when he recorded four points in 22 games with the Devils. He has never been a prolific scorer in the AHL, either; he had just two points in 13 appearances for the Toronto Marlies so far this season.

But he does have good size (6-4, 200 pounds) and at least provides another warm, semi-experienced body to help fill injured Jujhar Khaira’s shoes and potentially spark something among the Hawks’ lethargic group of bottom-six guys.

Gabriel is expected to join the Hawks in Toronto on Saturday. His contract carries a cheap $750,000 salary cap hit and expires after this season.

Krys, 23, was the Hawks’ second-round pick in 2016, but he had been jumped by countless other prospect defensemen in the organizational depth chart and seemed destined to play out his Hawks tenure in the AHL. He’d made it into the Rockford IceHogs’ lineup only 14 times over the last two seasons combined, tallying three assists.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Lightfoot accused of abdicating responsibility for retail crime wave

"The biggest problem for all of us is that our leaders who need to sit down … and work on it are pointing fingers at each other as opposed to working constructively with us," said Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

By Fran Spielman

Starbucks workers agree to union in Buffalo, NY

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at one of three locations in Buffalo. The board is still counting votes for two other stores.

By Associated Press

Chicago Opera Theater goes for the ho-ho-ho notes with new work telling St. Nick’s story in song

‘Becoming Santa Claus’ composer aims to entertain both children and adults, Pixar style.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

By Associated Press

Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting: Girlfriend

"I grabbed whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or something … and put it on his chest like you see in movies and TV shows," Alayna Albrecht-Payton testified. "I didn’t know what to do."

By Associated Press

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

By Associated Press