 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jonathan Toews rejoins Blackhawks as training camp begins: ‘It’s a good feeling’

In his first public comments since taking his medical leave of absence in December, Toews said Thursday his goal is to play in the Oct. 13 season opener.

By Ben Pope
Jonathan Toews took part in an official Blackhawks practice Thursday for the first time in an over a year.
Paul Vernon/AP file photo

Jonathan Toews spent much of the last year feeling more like an astronaut than a hockey player.

“It was just a lot of things coming unglued — the normal routine, the normal people you’re surrounded by, the usual things you expect out of yourself,” Toews said Thursday, quietly but honestly, after the Blackhawks’ first day of training camp.

“We all have habits and routines every day that we rely on to find some sense of normalcy and consistency in our lives. And when none of that was there, you kind of feel like you’re in outer space sometimes.”

Over the past few months, though, Toews has finally felt himself coming back to earth.

Some of the things the 33-year-old captain experienced regularly for more than a decade returned again Thursday: the quiet of the locker room in the morning, the excitement and nervousness for day one, the huffing and puffing during end-of-practice laps.

His body feels closer to normal, too. Despite skating informally at Fifth Third Arena for the past several weeks, an official practice represented a step up in intensity, and Toews finished it pleased with how it went.

“As dog-tired as I was out there today, it’s a good feeling,” he said. “Instead of, ‘OK, I’m in trouble; I’m going to be up on the couch for two days doing nothing.’ So to me, that’s progress... [I’m] just feeling a lot better.”

The medical details of Toews’ health issues over the past year — of exactly what left him feeling “drained and lethargic” enough to miss an entire season — are tough to nail down.

He said in a brief video in June he’d been diagnosed with chronic immune response syndrome (CIRS), a condition about which little information exists. He said Thursday he believes COVID-19 aftereffects impacted him, as well; he never tested positive for the virus, but did for antibodies later on.

But even as he slowly re-enters the spotlight, Toews remains clearly reluctant to make his story be about either COVID or CIRS specifically.

“It’s never that simple,” he said. “My health kind of hit a wall, and a lot of things add up to that... The last 10-plus years here in Chicago have gone by in a flash because it’s been one thing, all the time. That adds up. It takes a toll on you in a lot of ways: mentally, physically and emotionally.

“It was good for me to check out, and try and pick the pieces back up and come back to the game with a new approach and a new appreciation for it.”

The team was understandably thrilled by Toews’ return. Patrick Kane mentioned missing Toews’ strength on the puck and ability to fight off defenders along with his presence off the ice.

But many young Hawks don’t actually know their captain that well. Some have never played with him at all before.

“After a year off, you’re coming into a new team,” Kane said.

“It’s definitely a weird dynamic that I’ve thought about,” Toews said. “[I’m] not trying to come in and do too much and take [it all] on my shoulders. [I will] try to make some of these new guys feel included, so they don’t have to walk on eggshells in that locker room. This is their room, so...we can all kind of feed off each other that way.”

As far as his own preparation, Toews has a ways to go. He’s still “chipping away” at his conditioning and working to get hockey to “slow down” in his mind like it used to.

At least there’s a timeline in place now, though. He admitted Thursday his goal is to play in the Oct. 13 season opener. He and everyone else will find out over the next three weeks whether that’s actually possible.

“I’m just taking one day at a time,” he added. “That’s all I can really handle right now.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown for the 2019 beating following a traffic stop that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head.

By Associated Press

US sets stage for COVID booster shots

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

By Associated Press

Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in Tennessee store shooting; shooter dead

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at a Kroger store in his suburban community about 30 miles east of Memphis.

By Associated Press

Families of 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion sue demolition, construction companies

Lawsuit accuses companies of leaving behind unexploded devices after demolishing a bridge.

By Manny Ramos

Bears defense just swarming up

In Week 1, only four teams allowed more points than the Bears, who gave up 34 to the Rams. In Week 2, only four teams allowed fewer points than the 17 the Bears gave up to the Bengals.

By Patrick Finley

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 23, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore