Blackhawks to honor Andrew Shaw, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s retirements this season

The Blackhawks on Wednesday announced that ceremonies for four longtime players will be held this season.

Patrick Kane’s milestone of 1,000 NHL games played — which he achieved last season without fans in the building — will be honored Oct. 21 against the Canucks, two days after the regular-season home opener against the Islanders.

Additionally, the Hawks will hold “legacy nights” to honor the recent retirements of Andrew Shaw, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson later in the season.

Shaw’s ceremony will be Jan. 13 against the Canadiens, his other former team, while Seabrook’s will be Jan. 31 against the Canucks. And March 3 against the Oilers, Hjalmarsson — the most recent of the three to retire — will don a Hawks sweater for the first time since his 2017 trade to the Coyotes.

The NHL flipped two April home games earlier Wednesday: the Hawks now host the Kings on April 12 and the Sharks on April 14. The Sharks game will include a celebration of the career of retiring play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley.

Other notable 2021-22 special nights include Native American Heritage Night (Nov. 7 vs. Predators), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 12 vs. Coyotes), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 28 vs. Sharks), a St. Patrick’s Day celebration (March 8 vs. Ducks) and Pride Night (April 12 vs. Kings).

The team’s often popular training camp festival will not be held this season. The preseason starts Sept. 29 against the Red Wings.

Single-game tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon. All fans ages 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the United Center this season.