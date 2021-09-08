 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks to honor Andrew Shaw, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s retirements this season

Ceremonies for those three beloved players, and for Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game, are among the special game nights announced by the Hawks on Wednesday.

By Ben Pope
Niklas Hjalmarsson will be honored by the Blackhawks on March 3.
AP file photo

The Blackhawks on Wednesday announced that ceremonies for four longtime players will be held this season.

Patrick Kane’s milestone of 1,000 NHL games played — which he achieved last season without fans in the building — will be honored Oct. 21 against the Canucks, two days after the regular-season home opener against the Islanders.

Additionally, the Hawks will hold “legacy nights” to honor the recent retirements of Andrew Shaw, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson later in the season.

Shaw’s ceremony will be Jan. 13 against the Canadiens, his other former team, while Seabrook’s will be Jan. 31 against the Canucks. And March 3 against the Oilers, Hjalmarsson — the most recent of the three to retire — will don a Hawks sweater for the first time since his 2017 trade to the Coyotes.

The NHL flipped two April home games earlier Wednesday: the Hawks now host the Kings on April 12 and the Sharks on April 14. The Sharks game will include a celebration of the career of retiring play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley.

Other notable 2021-22 special nights include Native American Heritage Night (Nov. 7 vs. Predators), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 12 vs. Coyotes), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 28 vs. Sharks), a St. Patrick’s Day celebration (March 8 vs. Ducks) and Pride Night (April 12 vs. Kings).

The team’s often popular training camp festival will not be held this season. The preseason starts Sept. 29 against the Red Wings.

Single-game tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon. All fans ages 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the United Center this season.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Thinking about that third cup of coffee? You just might live longer, new research suggests

But you should also know that some research has suggested drinking too much coffee, four to six cups daily, can increase health risks.

By Mike Snider | USA Today

Captain Steve Stricker OK with having rookies for U.S. Ryder Cup team

"We are looking to the best players to perform here at Whistling Straits, and these six guys that we picked we feel like fit Whistling Straits to a T," Stricker said.

By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press

The compassion that drives a search for people who are missing

Often, the person is found but not alive. And a missing person case becomes a murder case. But not always. And in either case, the family wants to know.

By CST Editorial Board

Sky to require fans show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Sky will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours prior to attending a game at Wintrust Arena.

By Annie Costabile

Andy Dalton: ‘Worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder’

Bears coaches — and fans — will judge his performance Sunday at SoFi Stadium against what’s behind door No. 2. That’s Justin Fields.

By Patrick Finley

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 8, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore