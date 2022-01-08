Blackhawks notebook: Brett Connolly, Tanner Kero on good terms after ‘unfortunate’ hit

LAS VEGAS — Brett Connolly looks at the calendar and can’t believe it’s already January.

“Personally, it’s been a wild year for me,” he said Saturday. “It’s something I never would’ve expected to start the year, that [I’d go to the AHL], that I’d come back, and [that I’d] get suspended for four games when I’ve never been suspended in my life.”

He’d made it just two games into his long-awaited return to the Blackhawks’ lineup when his Dec. 18 illegal hit to the head of Stars forward Tanner Kero landed him on the suspended list through Thursday’s loss to the Coyotes.

Even now — weeks later — Connolly seems disturbed by and sincerely apologetic for that ugly moment in Dallas.

“Anybody that’s played with me or knows me personally knows that was never the intention,” he said. “It’s a fast game, a lot’s going on mentally and physically, and [it was] just an unfortunate incident. I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK. It was nice to have fluid conversations with him just to tell him I honestly did not mean to do that. The only thing that matters is he’s OK.”

Connolly was able to shoot “a ton of pucks” and work on using his body effectively in the offensive zone during his suspension — which, thanks to the five postponed games since it went into effect, “seemed like it never was going to end.”

And the Hawks can use him now, not only as a warm body — his return Saturday against the Golden Knights gave them 12 forwards after they played with just 11 on Thursday — but also as a proven goal-scorer, at least in previous seasons.

But there’s no question Connolly feels antsy to finally find a rhythm.

“I’m looking forward to getting my chance...to come in and help get some offense going,” he said. “Obviously the goal [is] just to work as hard as I can.”

COVID list static

No additional players have been added to the Hawks’ COVID-19 protocol list in the two days since three guys were added right before warmups Thursday. That’s good news.

But the Hawks had hoped Kevin Lankinen, who has been on the list since Dec. 31, would be removed from the list and able to join the team during either the Las Vegas or Columbus legs of this road trip. That, however, now appears unlikely to happen.

“I don’t think he will,” interim coach Derek King said. “He hasn’t played; he hasn’t done anything, really. He needs to get some practice time and some shots. So [it’s] pretty doubtful for him showing up in Columbus.”

Lankinen and Thursday’s three additions — Brandon Hagel, Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson — are all back in Chicago, isolating. Arvid Soderblom will thus remain the Hawks’ second goalie for at least a few more days.

Dach unruffled by Makar

Cale Makar’s highlight-of-the-week goal to beat the Blackhawks in overtime on Tuesday came at the expense of Kirby Dach, whom Makar blew past effortlessly.

Dach — normally one of the Hawks’ better defensive forwards — hasn’t let that one embarrassing moment get inside his head, though.

“It happens to everybody,” he said Saturday. “[You] turn the page, move on. A good player makes good plays. [There’s] not much else you can do.”