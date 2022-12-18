Blackhawks blown out by Rangers as Jacob Trouba drama continues

There was no question a new chapter would be written Sunday in the Blackhawks’ soap opera of drama with Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Trouba probably liked how the script turned out.

The hard-hitting, sometimes line-crossing defenseman blasted his second goal of the season past Hawks goalie Arvid Soderblom in the second period, helping the Rangers run away for a 7-1 blowout win.

Perfectly for Trouba, Andreas Athanasiou — who’d ripped Trouba as “an $8 million man with zero goals” after barely dodging injury from a signature Trouba high hit in Madison Square Garden earlier this month — was on the ice at the time. ESPN cameras captured Trouba yelling at Athanasiou, “Hey, do you want the puck?”

Athanasiou generated several grade-A chances to answer back, but Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped him each time. The Hawks in general actually produced some of the longest, most threatening offensive shifts they’ve had in weeks, but Shesterkin lived up to his reputation.

As far as physical altercations, Sunday was considerably tamer than the Hawks and Rangers’ last few meetings. Trouba played a clean game, even when Jake McCabe coldly bumped him skating back to the bench after his goal. The worst hit was probably a late, unnecessary knock from behind by Sam Lafferty on Rangers forward Filip Chytil, who was injured and did not return.

The Hawks have now lost seven straight games (all by multiple goals) and 15 of their last 16.

Kane, Toews hit 1K

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both passed their individual 1,000-game milestones in previous seasons, but Sunday marked their 1,000th game together in Hawks sweaters.

Honored with a video montage at the first TV timeout, they shared a partial hug along the bench and received a standing ovation from the United Center crowd of 17,365.

During those 1,000 nights since their first game together on Oct. 10, 2007, they’ve together factored into 298 goals: 116 scored by Toews and assisted by Kane, 110 scored by Kane and assisted by Toews and 72 where they both assisted.

“That’s a lot of games together,” Kane said. “It has been a good ride.”

They both used the lead-up this week to reflect on some old memories and consider how they’ve grown over time.

“[Jonathan] was a lot more serious in his first few years,” Kane said. “He still has that serious element to him, but I don’t think he takes himself as serious now. He’s able to laugh at himself a little bit.”

Added Toews, smiling: “There were moments where I was envious of his confidence, and I wasn’t sure where he got it from sometimes. ... But now he’s, believe it or not, just down to earth. He’s focused on the game and just very real and very humble with who he is. We’ve both probably matured in a lot of ways — and stayed immature in some ways, I’m sure.”

A few comparisons to a married couple were made, too. Toews recalled a funny story with old fan favorite and unique character Dustin Byfuglien that demonstrated the competitiveness embedded in his friendship with Kane.

“If we were quiet [and] we weren’t on each other on the bench, ‘Buff’ just knew how to stir the pot,” Toews said. “He’d usually same something like, ‘Kaner, why don’t you pass to Tazer there?’ He would get us going. Next thing you know, the two of us would be fighting, and Buff would just be chuckling and laughing.”

