Blackhawks outlast Devils thanks to Patrick Kane, Brandon Hagel’s dueling hat tricks

One week ago, the Blackhawks played their first game with zero total goals since 2003.

This Friday, the Hawks recorded two hat tricks in one game since 2003.

On a chaotic, wonky, ridiculous night at the United Center, the Hawks proved just how unpredictable this sport can be, outlasting the Devils in an 8-5 thriller to snap their seven-game home losing streak.

Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel both buried empty-netters to seal the back-and-forth game and prompt consecutive cascades of hats from the energetic crowd of 19,343, recording the franchise’s first dual hat tricks since Eric Daze and Steve Sullivan almost two decades ago.

“I can’t remember the last time we put up eight [goals at home],” Kane said. “It’s a good feeling for the team, as far as offensively. And we know that we have it offensively. It hasn’t been there this year, but we have some pieces that can score, so we’ll keep building on that.”

With Kevin Lankinen making just his second start in two months, the Hawks squandered leads of 1-0 and 4-2, letting the Devils tie the game with 11:24 left.

But Kirby Dach made the kind of selfish play he’s needed to learn to make for years, keeping the puck on a two-on-one rush, to put the Hawks ahead for good with 5:56 to play.

Regula stepping up

The Blackhawks’ defensive corps are running extremely thin right now. Jake McCabe and Calvin de Haan both missed Friday’s game with back and groin injuries, respectively, and Murphy was also banged up mid-game before returning.

That has vacated plenty of playing time for young players, though. Caleb Jones has played his best hockey of the season lately while developing some chemistry with Murphy. Prospects Alec Regula and Jakub Galvas have reentered the lineup, too.

Regula, who played his first three NHL games last May and has now played another three this February, has noticed a big difference between the two stints.

“I was really nervous last year,” he said this week. “I felt more ready in general with the pace of play. Last year I was just worried about surviving, and this year I can play and help the team and show what I’ve got. The nerves is the biggest thing. Being calm has helped my game all around.”

Despite his 6-4, 208-pound frame, the 21-year-old Michigan native is more of an offensive defenseman, as evidenced by 17 points in 25 AHL games for Rockford this season. The Hawks have even deployed him occasionally as the quarterback for their second power-play unit, letting him get his feet wet.

He has primarily focused on improving his defensive game lately, though.

“In junior, when I was playing in London, there was a big leash for me and I could do a lot of stuff freely,” he said. “In pro, it’s not like that at all. You’ve got to be dialed in everywhere. That was something they brought to my attention right when I got here.”