Wyatt Kalynuk, Caleb Jones and Blackhawks’ other depth defensemen entering important time

Before the All-Star break, Blackhawks interim coach Derek King frequently mentioned how he wanted a few of his many depth defensemen to differentiate themselves from the pack.

As the Hawks return from break — practicing Tuesday before playing Wednesday at the Oilers — this season’s stretch run should prove to be an important window for each of those defensemen to try to do so.

So far, the seven guys in the logjam — Caleb Jones, Wyatt Kalynuk, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin, Alec Regula and Isaak Phillips — have combined for just 43 NHL appearances this season, with Jones responsible for more than half (22 games) of that total.

But that will likely change soon. Calvin de Haan is a strong candidate to be dealt ahead of the March 21 trade deadline, opening up a top-six role. Erik Gustafsson might be, too, if there’s any interest. And as the Hawks accept their non-playoff fate, they’ll presumably work harder to cycle their young players into the lineup.

Management will be motivated to see what they have in Mitchell and Beaudin, as former highly touted prospects. Galvas’ impressive three-game audition in January will almost certainly earn him another shot. The Hawks can probably afford to be more patient with Regula and Phillips.

Jones and Kalynuk, however, face the most urgency as the two with expiring contracts.

For Jones, who has produced mixed results as the Hawks’ usual seventh defenseman this season, the hope is a mental “reset” he performed Jan. 22 — before the Hawks’ road game at Minnesota — will lead to a stronger second half.

“I just told myself, ‘Look, you just really need to go out there, play free and just do your thing,’” Jones said. “I feel confident that if I’m giving 100% effort [and] I’m working hard every day, my game is going to take care of itself. That’s what has been going on lately.”

Jones’ three games immediately after the reset were his best in a while: the Hawks outscored their opponents 4-0 and outshot them 25-12 during his even-strength ice time. Then he started slipping again the last two games before break.

“[He needs] to separate himself from that bottom, and that comes with consistency,” King said. “He does really some real good things, and then all of a sudden, there’s some of those hiccups that we’ve seen earlier on.”

For Kalynuk, meanwhile, this season has taught him patience out of necessity. Because of his “rough start” and the crowded cast around him, he played just his fifth (scoreless) NHL game of the season last Wednesday after appearing in 21 (with nine points) last season.

This season has also taught the Wisconsin product how to improve his defensive positioning and reads, two areas he has worked on intensely in the AHL.

“In the ‘D’-zone, when the puck goes from behind the net to the slot, you’re always keeping your head on a swivel,” he said. “It just happens a little quicker [in the pros], and if you’re in the wrong spot or you’re late making a decision, it can cost you a lot more than it would in college.”

The Hawks have received “good reports” on Kalynuk’s progress in Rockford.

“He’s trusting his instincts instead of overthinking it,” King said. “Like, ‘Oh, should I make that play? Oh, there’s a better one here.’ By that time, it gets closed on him. And that goes for all our ‘D;’ they’ve all improved in that category.”

But Kalynuk meets the same challenge as everyone else. He needs to not only improve, but improve faster than the others — enough to jump ahead in the hierarchy. Hopefully, this spring will bring more clarity on that front.

Note: The Hawks interviewed Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg for their GM position Monday, fulfilling a promise to consider outside-of-hockey candidates. Greenberg is the fifth candidate interviewed so far.