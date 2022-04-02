The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks front office entering season’s final month

The Hawks GM, finally able to rest with the trade deadline behind him, hopes to bring in “many different perspectives, many of which will be completely new to the Blackhawks and maybe hockey as well.”

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks front office entering season’s final month
Interim general manager Kyle Davidson remains the perceived frontrunner for the permanent role.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson will focus on the front office in the coming months.

Chicago Blackhawks Photos

Kyle Davidson traveled with the Blackhawks on their Florida trip, taking advantage of a few sunny days now that his “phone has settled down” post-trade deadline.

But upon returning to Chicago —with a stretch of five straight home games over a two-week span, starting Sunday against the Coyotes — the general manager planned to begin working on rebuilding the Hawks’ front office.

“[We’ll] really start road-mapping, white-boarding it out,” he said Friday in Tampa. “[We’ll start] just bouncingideas around and maybe talking about structures and different departments and builds we want to look at.”

So far, Davidson’s only front-office changes have been high-level personnel switches. He parted ways with longtime amateur scouting director Mark Kelley and longtime assistant GM Ryan Stewart but brought back former longtime executive Norm Maciver (as associate GM overseeing scouting) and elevated former player Brian Campbell into a yet-to-be-titled large role.

On the Campbell front, Davidson said officially designating his role has not been a “hot-button topic” because Campbell “knows he’ll be involved.”

And on the Maciver front, Davidson said he recognized the criticism about bringing in a man with extensive history with the Hawks. Objectively, Maciver is the opposite of an outsider. But Davidson yet again distanced himself and Maciver from previous GM Stan Bowman’s approach.

“While we’ve been here a long time, have very different opinions on how we would like to do things and how things have been done in the past,” he said.

Maciver was brought in first partly because of he and Davidson’s preexisting trust in and familiarity with each other; during the chaos leading up to the trade deadline, there wasn’t time for a thorough search. And Maciver’s personality is such that he’ll “say basically whatever the heck he wants” and tell Davidson if he’s “barking up the wrong tree.”

Now that Davidson finally has some time on his hands, though, he needs to make quite a few new hires to flesh out all areas of the front office, even if most of those newcomers will slot into less prominent roles than Maciver and Campbell.

Indeed, the front office not only needs significantly more people — from a sheer manpower standpoint — but also a significantly wider range of voices. That latter aspect will be a priority.

“Norm is just going to be one person in this much larger build that’s going to involve many different perspectives, many of which will be completely new to the Blackhawks and maybe hockey as well,” he added.

The analytics department Davidson created last summer is one area especially likely to receive an influx of hires.

Prospect plans

The Hawks have not yet used any of their four allotted non-emergency post-deadline AHL call-ups, but Davidson said one will definitely be used on top prospect Lukas Reichel at some point this month.

That brings up the issue of Reichel’s entry-level contract slide, since five more NHL appearances this season will burn the first of his three years. Davidson once again insisted he isn’t bothered by that.

“You can’t really game-plan it that much,” he said. “If he gets 10 games, that’s fine. I’m not too concerned with it, to be honest. Once we’re looking at really spending to that [salary] cap and utilizing every dollar, he’s probably going to be in a different contract anyway, out of his entry level. If we burn it, we burn it.”

Meanwhile, prospect defenseman Alex Vlasic —who played just seven minutes Friday after being healthy-scratched five consecutive games — may be sent down fairly soon.

“The plan is to get him a couple more games, get him some more experience,” Davidson said. “That’s going to give him great insight into what he needs to work on.”

“And then at some point...we’ll get him playing some games with the IceHogs, too.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks swamped by Lightning to end predictably fruitless Florida trip
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
Jonathan Toews ‘very grateful’ to reach 1,000 games, even in Blackhawks’ loss to Panthers
Blackhawks notebook: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury not missing a beat with Wild
Blackhawks prospect defensemen Ian Mitchell, Nicolas Beaudin waiting for renewed NHL opportunities
Kevin Lankinen’s Blackhawks career on thin ice as struggles continue
The Latest
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Voters make their Final Four picks, share their feelings about Duke’s Coach K
Would you like to see Mike Krzyzewski win on his way out the door and into retirement?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to take the ball on April 7 against the Brewers.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross names Kyle Hendricks Opening Day starter
Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to take the ball on Opening Day for the third straight year.
By Maddie Lee
 
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
College Sports
Duke’s (and Chicago’s) Mike Krzyzewski is putting the ‘final’ in Final Four
He isn’t loved by everyone outside of the Duke bubble, but his absence from the college game will leave a void. And what an epic way to end a career.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Brian Drendel (left), who has coached Batavia’s bass fishing team since it began, is shown here with Dylan Krol, Jeff Miller, Nick Wenzel and Liz Fors in 2019 when the Bulldogs won the Shabbona Lake sectional to reach state. Provided photo
Outdoors
Active high school bass fishing coach earns induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
Brian Drendel, currently president of the Illinois Bass Fishing Coaches Association, earned induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for his work since the beginning of promoting Illinois’ innovative high school bass fishing program.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago_Fire_FC_vs_Sporting_KC_03_19_22___Soldier_Field_Original_Image_m62037.jpg
Chicago Fire
Despite hot start, Fire see room for improvement
The Fire have their best record through four games since 2009 but see some weaknesses that must be addressed.
By Brian Sandalow
 