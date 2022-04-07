The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Marian Hossa’s No. 81 to be retired by Blackhawks

The announcement came as Hossa signed a one-day contract Thursday to ceremonially retire as a Blackhawk.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Marian Hossa’s No. 81 to be retired by Blackhawks
Hossa_Retirement_Blackhawks_Hockey.jpg

Marian Hossa signed a one-day contract Thursday to retire as a Blackhawk.

AP Photos

Marian Hossa’s No. 81 will never be given out again by the Blackhawks.

Hours after signing a ceremonial one-day contract to unofficially retire as a Hawk, the Hawks organization announced Hossa will become the eighth player in team history to have his number retired.

He’ll join Glenn Hall (No. 1), Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (who share No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21) and Tony Esposito (No. 35) in the United Center rafters when the jersey retirement officially occurs.

The Slovakian forward played only 534 of his 1,309 career (regular season) NHL games with the Hawks, but nonetheless made a huge impact as arguably the best free-agent signing in team history.

His arrival in 2009-10 put the budding Hawks dynasty over the top en route to their first Stanley Cup, and he played integral roles in the 2013 and 2015 championships, as well. He finished with 415 regular-season points and another 73 postseason points (in 107 postseason games) for the Hawks.

He played his final NHL game for the Hawks in 2017, but technically finished his career on the Coyotes due to his contract’s inclusion in a salary cap-management trade.

His selection for jersey retirement starts to answer many of the long-debated questions about how the Hawks will handle the jersey retirement aspect of their dynasty’s core.

Eliminated now is the theory they might hang one banner for all members of the core. And with Hossa chosen, it’s nearly certain that Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook will all be retired, too, as fellow three-time Cup champs. Corey Crawford, who only won two, sits on the bubble.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Raddysh hopes shooting more will help him continue smooth transition with Blackhawks
Blackhawks hope new season-ticket membership program maintains strong attendance through rebuild
Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach has ‘improved a lot’ with managing frustration, staying positive
Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would ‘love to come back’
Poor 2nd period costs Blackhawks again in loss to Coyotes
Chris Vosters named Blackhawks’ new play-by-play broadcaster, replacing Pat Foley
The Latest
watts_CST_101013_2.jpg
Editorials
Bring the last cases involving corrupt cop Ronald Watts to an end
Now is the time to either close the cases involving Watts, or explain what makes these cases so different that they have to stay on the docket.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Senators Meet With Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Columnists
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gives us reason to hope
Her confirmation was expected but still a joy to behold.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Democratic Illinois Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman.
Columnists
Rep. Casten calls on rival Rep. Newman to disclose secret settlement at heart of House ethics probe
Casten on Newman: “It is time for her to level with the public.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
An Opening Day victory for the Cubs and the word that must not be mentioned. Hint: It’s ‘rebuild.’
GM Jed Hoyer says he likes the product on the field but is trying to build for the future. Sound familiar?
By Rick Morrissey
 
Candace Parker was named All-Star MVP in 2013 and would earn her seventh nod if selected this year.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Chicago expected to host 2022 WNBA All-Star Game
This will be the first year Chicago hosts the game, which was first played in 1999 in New York and saw Lisa Leslie crowned MVP.
By Annie Costabile
 