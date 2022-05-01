The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks part ways with Marc Crawford, Rob Cookson as coaching changes begin

Crawford’s departure is more notable, as he’d been with the Hawks for three years and had one year left on his contract as associate coach. The head coaching search, meanwhile, should begin soon.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks part ways with Marc Crawford, Rob Cookson as coaching changes begin
Crawford.jpg

Marc Crawford will leave the Blackhawks after three years as an assistant.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images file photo

Just two days after the end of the regular season, the Blackhawks’ coaching changes have already begun.

Neither associate coach Marc Crawford nor assistant coach Rob Cookson will return to the Hawks next season, the team confirmed Sunday.

“They have each made significant contributions to our club and we appreciate their dedication,” the team said in a statement. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Cookson’s departure is hardly surprising. The 61-year-old former Flames and Senators assistant —a longtime friend of Crawford — was brought into the Hawks in November to provide much-needed experience and manpower to Derek King’s shorthanded interim coaching staff. But his presence never seemed likely to be long-term; his contract was for 2021-22 only.

Crawford’s removal, however, is more notable. He’d been a fixture of the Hawks’ bench for the past three seasons and had a year left on his contract.

The Hawks somewhat surprisingly retained him in fall of 2019 when a number of physical abuse allegations against him by players he coached with the Kings and Canucks came to light. Crawford was suspended for a month and investigated, but rejoined the team after apologizing for times he “crossed that line,” reaching out to former players and stating he’d undergone nine years of counseling.

The Hawks also somewhat surprisingly retained him this past fall when Jeremy Colliton was fired and King was installed as interim. Fellow assistants Sheldon Brookbank and Tomas Mitell were also fired; only Crawford and goalie coach Jimmy Waite stayed.

And Crawford seemed to fill an even bigger role under King than he did under Colliton. He basically ran many practices, especially during the first few months of King’s transition, and provided an intense, vocal, leader-type personality to balance King’s easygoing vibe.

“We are really good together because we understand that you can’t take yourself too seriously,” Crawford said in November. “He likes to have fun. As much as I want to be serious, I also like to have fun, too. We’ve got a nice balance.”

Crawford’s extremely eventful Hawks tenure came to an abrupt end Sunday, though. And it may be just the start of another extremely eventful period for Hawks coaching.

General manager Kyle Davidson said April 1 the head coaching search would begin after the season, so it may have begun already. Even then, he was already doing “prep work and profiling on different things we want.” Davidson is scheduled to speak to the media again Tuesday.

King will certainly be a candidate. Davidson has praised his impressive job reuniting the team and keeping morale up during this difficult season, and has acknowledged his hands were tied in terms of his freedom to make tactical changes. He’d obviously have more freedom — and time to implement such changes — if named permanent coach.

King, too, has diplomatically (as always) made his interest in sticking around clear.

“The process will take place and if I’m part of it, great,” King said last week. “If not...I respect their decision. I have no grudges, no nothing. This has been a great experience for me, I’m a better coach for it, and we’ll see what happens.”

Numerous others will also be candidates. The Hawks may be hesitant to permanently hire yet another internal interim guy after already doing so with Davidson, too.

Former Stars coach (now Blues assistant) Jim Montgomery, former Rangers coach David Quinn and rising European coaching star Rikard Gronborg, who currently works in Switzerland but is widely perceived as ready for the NHL leap, are three of the most notable available coaches around the hockey world.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with numbers
Blackhawks’ loss to Sabres finally ends miserable, humiliating season
Blackhawks notebook: Sam Lafferty, with extension in hand, will be ‘big part of the rebuild’
Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg, former Cubs executive, as new associate general manager
Blackhawks’ shootout victory eliminates Golden Knights from playoff contention
Seth Jones disappointed with debut season with Blackhawks, but he hasn’t been the problem
The Latest
White_Sox_Twins_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Reese McGuire helping White Sox keep Yasmani Grandal fresh
Sox manager Tony La Russa said McGuire was a “real good late-spring training get” by the front office.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Pullman workers in uniform in front of a clock tower in Chicago, circa 1880.&nbsp;
Pullman
Spotlight shines on Pullman porters in major expansion of South Side museum
A museum dedicated to the men was temporarily closed during the pandemic, but a grant allowing it to expand will help revitalize the northern end of the neighborhood, which is sometimes overlooked after Pullman was declared a National Historic Monument.
By Contributor
 
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau speaks at a campaign event for his GOP bid for Congress in Bridgeview earlier this month.
PolitiFact
Fact-check: Orland Park mayor is correct in claim that southwest suburb’s crime at nearly three-decade low
In his bid for Congress, Mayor Keith Pekau is touting the downward turn in reported crimes during his tenure. While the statistics bear him out, there was a spike in violent crime his first year in office.
By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association
 
Chicago Board of Education members attend a meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022.
Education
Lightfoot leaves Board of Education seat empty after arguing against elected board
The mayor fought against an elected board, saying it was imperative she appoint all its members. Leaving a seat open for 9 months — especially with two more vacancies looming — is “problematic,” one lawmaker said.
By Nader Issa
 
A fresh jar of Smucker’s All-Natural Peanut Butter after the requisite stirring to combine oil and peanut butter.
Columnists
Why does peanut butter taste so good?
It’s a stickier question to answer than you might suspect.
By Neil Steinberg
 