TEMPE, Ariz. — Alex Vlasic’s concussion couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

The Blackhawks’ towering rookie defenseman was injured Friday by a hit from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden — a hit that was late and high, although it wasn’t egregious and didn’t include direct head contact.

Vlasic was sent back to Chicago, and the Hawks called up another intriguing defensive prospect in Isaak Phillips to take his place starting in Monday’s game against the Coyotes.

The injury interrupts an extremely impressive start to the season for Vlasic, the 22-year-old former second-round pick, who has looked comfortable and competent in every realm while tallying three assists in eight games so far.

Although fellow rookie Kevin Korchinski has also held his own — and Hawks coach Luke Richardson said Monday it’s “safe to assume” Korchinski will remain on the roster past the 10-game threshold, which he’ll reach next weekend — Vlasic has been arguably even better.

“You can see he’s made that growth from last year,” veteran Connor Murphy said. “He always had the talent...but it seemed like, this year, he definitely took charge. Every game this season, he stepped up and really showed what he can do. It’s brutal how that can happen when you’re playing so well.”

Vlasic’s growth has been especially evident in two areas: using his 6-6 body and long reach to break up plays and get his stick on pucks in the defensive zone, and making stretch passes to exit the zone and create counterattacking opportunities.

“It’s harder for guys that are that tall to...be able to time it [correctly] with your feet, your skating ability and having control of the puck to make clean passes,” Murphy added. “He’s been doing a really good job of that.”

However, this represents a well-deserved opportunity for Phillips. The 22-year-old former fifth-round pick looked solid and felt confident during training camp but ended up being the last guy cut from the opening-night roster.

“I was definitely disappointed,” Phillips said. “It’s just one of those things that you can choose to take it as an insult, or take it as a positive and have that chip on your shoulder.”

This final year of his entry-level contract remains very important for establishing his career trajectory. If he significantly exceeds expectations over the next week or two, it could make the Hawks think twice about sending him back to Rockford once Vlasic clears protocols.

