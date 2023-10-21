The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks defensemen working on moving puck safely, quickly in transition

Luke Richardson has emphasized a few key points about passes exiting the defensive zone: know the play you’re going to make, stay on your forehand and make it quickly.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks defensemen working on moving puck safely, quickly in transition
Alex Vlasic and the Blackhawks’ other defensemen are focusing on a few keys to moving the puck well.

Alex Vlasic and the Blackhawks’ other defensemen are focusing on a few keys to moving the puck well.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Before every game, young Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic carefully studies the team-prepared info sheets that break down the forechecking system used by that night’s opponent.

Does the opponent run a “one-hard” or “two-hard” forecheck? Does their forecheck have a second layer behind the one or two men who pressure first? What kind of trap do they set up in the neutral zone? The better Vlasic understands the answers to those questions, the better sense he’ll have of what he should do in every situation during the game.

With three rookies — Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski and Wyatt Kaiser — in the defensive corps, the Hawks have spent a lot of time practicing not only their defensive coverage (in their box-plus-one coverage scheme) but also moving the puck. After all, defensive stops don’t matter much if the Hawks fail to exit the zone safely and with puck possession.

Coach Luke Richardson and assistant coach Kevin Dean have emphasized a few key points, including instinctively knowing what play to make in any given situation and then making that play swiftly.

“[Sometimes our defensemen] make a move one-on-one, but they’re not sure what they’re going to do after [that] and then it closes back in on them,” Richardson said. “In this league, you have to have your first and second play in your pocket. If you don’t, you need your airmail or off-the-glass [clearance] into the neutral zone as a backup.”

Richardson and Dean have also stressed the importance of staying on one’s forehand whenever possible, since backhand passes are often slower, less accurate and easier to intercept.

Throughout camp and regular season so far, the Hawks’ defense has indeed looked better at transitioning the puck than they did last season.

Those three rookies’ high-end skating ability certainly helps. Veteran defenseman Connor Murphy has seen how their speed simplifies the entire process of retrieving dump-ins, gathering control and getting the puck out across the blue line.

“The biggest thing is motion,” Murphy said. “If you’re moving, you’re getting to a puck quicker and you’re giving yourself extra time and space to be able to look and find a play.

“A lot of times, there’s not really a play open right away. The challenge for us is sometimes we [start] looking, wanting a play to be there, and we get stationary. To move your feet a little bit, to open up some passing lanes, is important.”

Fellow veteran Seth Jones has given the rookies similar advice about the importance of fast decision-making and sending the puck vertically rather than horizontally whenever under duress.

Passive passes to one’s defensive partner are occasionally necessary, but they often don’t accomplish much. During camp, Jones mentioned a funny mantra he first heard as a rookie: “‘D’ to ‘D’ to ‘D’ to out of the playoffs.”

“There’s a lot of guys that can stick-lift you from behind, and they’re never out of a play,” Jones said more recently. “The quicker you move it, you don’t get caught with the puck.”

In Vlasic’s case, the aforementioned lessons all came together beautifully last week when setting up Corey Perry’s breakaway goal against the Maple Leafs.

After gathering the puck behind the Hawks’ net, Vlasic’s first idea was to bank it off the glass and simply relieve pressure. But when he saw a Leafs defenseman pinch down the wall in anticipation of him doing so, he decided to attempt a “a Hail Mary saucer pass” down the middle that hit Perry in stride.

Vlasic admitted he probably wouldn’t have had the confidence or savviness to try that in previous seasons. But now he does.

“Something I’m working on is finding the opportunities that I can move it up quickly and [identifying] other opportunities it’s best to hold onto it,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Polling Place: If you could watch only the Bulls or the Blackhawks, which team would you pick?
Five takeaways from Blackhawks’ first five games
Blackhawks shut out by Avalanche to end road trip
Blackhawks business updates: Cutting out ticket brokers has stabilized resale prices
Blackhawks studio host Pat Boyle invigorated by Connor Bedard’s arrival, team’s ascent
As Connor Bedard piles up scoring chances, Blackhawks believe his goals will come soon
The Latest
Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Polling Place: If you could watch only the Bulls or the Blackhawks, which team would you pick?
Also, here’s how you voted on the Bulls’ over/under for wins this season.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway
He was shot multiple times in the chest in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This handout picture courtesy of the United States embassy in Jerusalem taken on October 20, 2023 shows Natalie Shoshana Raanan (L) and Judith Tai Raanan speaking on the phone with US President Joe Biden, after being held hostage and later released by Hamas.
Israel-Hamas War
First words from freed Evanston hostages: ‘Thank you so very, very much’
The White House on Saturday released an edited video of Judith and Natalie Raanan’s brief conversation with President Joe Biden, after the mother and daughter were released by Hamas.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Corliss’ Taylen Reed (10) passes against Dyett at Eckersall Stadium.
High School Football
Corliss among 20 Public League schools benefitting from co-op football teams this season
As enrollments continue to diverge among the schools under the Public League football umbrella — which includes both traditional Chicago Public Schools and charters — coops are seen as an increasingly viable way to help grow the sport.
By Mike Clark
 
A dancing sandhill crane at Cog Hill. Credit: Ron Mohr
Chicago outdoors: “Deer Prudence,” dancing sandhills and enduring eagles
A wonderful play on a Beatles song and the deer rut, dancing sandhill crances at Cog Hill and an eagle showing itself near Lemont are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 