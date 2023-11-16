Blackhawks notes: Drew Commesso’s adjustments leading to early AHL success

The adjustment from college to pro hockey is difficult in many ways on the ice, but Blackhawks prospect goalie Drew Commesso — one month into his first pro season in Rockford — has noticed one perk.

“The really nice part is no homework and no class,” Commesso said with a chuckle.

With all that free time, the 21-year-old Boston University product has realized he can come to the rink early and stay late without it disrupting the rest of his daily schedule. He can do more stretches beforehand and more recovery exercises afterward — and, of course, he can linger on the ice for as long as he wants.

All that has translated into impressive results so far. In his first five AHL starts with the IceHogs, Commesso is 3-2-0 with a .919 save percentage and 2.22 GAA.

He saved 34 of 36 shots (and earned an assist) on Oct. 13 against San Jose to earn his first pro win — “I can say, for a game, I was a point-per-game player,” he joked — and then saved 18 of 18 shots on Oct. 28 against Grand Rapids to earn his first pro shutout.

Rockford’s other goalie, Jaxson Stauber, has struggled somewhat by comparison. Stauber is 2-3-0 with an .881 save percentage and 4.21 GAA.

New Hawks developmental goalie coach Matt Smith came to Rockford this year after two years with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He replaced Peter Aubry, who left for an associate coach role at Nebraska-Omaha. Commesso said he has worked with Smith on his behind-the-net play in particular.

“My skating has gotten a lot better, just being more efficient,” Commesso said. “[I’m] not necessarily faster than when I came into Rockford, but just being [more] efficient, which allows me to get from Point A to Point B much faster.”

One thing Smith hasn’t altered, however, is the fact Commesso now holds his glove and blocker lower in his stance. Commesso made that change during summer workouts with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who has enjoyed his own fantastic start to the NHL season.

“That’s something [Matt Smith] actually mentioned that he thought looked great,” Commesso said. “It’s obviously working for Jeremy, as well. [Jeremy] told me it helps going to the pro game, where you don’t have as much time to react.”

Injury updates

Although Taylor Hall didn’t play Thursday against the Lightning due to his knee injury — missing his sixth game already this season — he practiced fully Wednesday and could return this weekend, coach Luke Richardson said.

Andreas Athanasiou, however, is more like week-to-week due to his lower-body injury; he’s not close to resuming skating, Richardson said. The same can be said for Jarred Tinordi, who’s on injured reserve with an oblique injury.

Nikita Zaitsev has temporarily left the team due to a personal matter and has been placed on the non-roster list. He isn’t expected back in Chicago until next week at the earliest. With both Tinordi and Zaitsev shelved among the defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Filip Roos were called up from Rockford, although only Phillips dressed Thursday.

Colin Blackwell, who hasn’t played since February due to a hernia, has been steadily progressing over the past few weeks and even rotated in and out of line rushes during practice Wednesday. The Hawks’ longer-term plans for him are unclear.